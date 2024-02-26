Waterloo Road season 13 ending sooner than planned — here's why

Waterloo Road season 13 is coming to an end slightly earlier than you might have expected.

The latest series of the revived school drama premiered on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, January 2 at 8 pm. And whilst many fans will no doubt already have binged the entire series (since it was released as a box set on iPlayer), anyone who has been watching all the antics unfold n BBC One will need to amend their schedule to catch the final.

Waterloo Road series 13 will instead conclude tonight (Monday, February 26) at 10.40 pm on BBC One, missing out on its usual Tuesday night slot.

Wondering why? The series has lost its slot due to live coverage of the 2024 FA Cup. From 7.30 pm on Tuesday, February 27, BBC One will instead be showing the 5th Round match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United (kick-off at 7.45 pm).

On Twitter, Rope Ladder Fiction — one of the production companies that works on Waterloo Road — made sure to try and get the message out there to alert fans to the scheduling shake-up.

In the same tweet, they also thanked the cast and crew for their continued hard work on Waterloo Road and thanked all the fans who've been watching the revived show.

#WaterlooRoad🧑‍🎓SERIES FINALE 🤩 @BBCOne tonight (because of the footie)⚽️Epic final from @neil_jones✍️directed by #PauletteRandall 🎥Thanks to our AMAZING cast & crew for making the magic happen... 🎥🎬👏👏And to our BRILLIANT fans 😍ALL EPISODES @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/08nnE1k5uxFebruary 26, 2024 See more

The latest series brought fresh challenges to the school corridors, in the form of a number of 'long-term school refusers' who made an immediate impact on the school community. Chief among them was bad boy Schumacher 'Shuey' Weaver (Zak Sutcliffe), who bundled the school bus driver off the bus and took it for a joy ride on his very first day!

Headmaster and Waterloo Road veteran Kim Campbell has also faced some personal problems this time around: She'd reconnected with an old flame, Andrew Treneman (Jamie Campbell) and their relationship has continued to grow... even when Andrew's health scare briefly threatened to split them apart.

Waterloo Road series 13 is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer, and the final episode is airing on February 26 at 10.40 pm on BBC One.

There's also more FA Cup Football on the box on Tuesday, as Luton Town vs Manchester City kicks off at 8 pm on ITV1 (with coverage from 7.30 pm).