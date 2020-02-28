Watford vs. Liverpool livestream: How to watch the Premier League game from anywhere

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Liverpool are the odds-on favorites, for sure. But that's also why we play the games — anything can happen.

Ah, sports. No matter how sure we feel that one team is clearly better, there's always a chance for a major upset. In this case, it was a Premier upset. As the saying goes, "On any given Sunday", ... or Saturday, or really any day.

That was the story Saturday in the Premier League game between Liverpool and Watford.

It didn't matter that the Reds were just 12 points away from clinching the title this season. (The next-closest team — Man City — is some 22 points back going into the latest round of matches and doesn't have another Premier League match until the Derby on March 8.)

Watford has been stuck in logjam at the base of the table at 24 points. This game alone should somehow exempt them from regulation. Yes, we know it doesn't work that way, but maybe it should.

What this does mean is that you really should watch more Premier League games online. Because just when you're sure you know how it's going to go, sports will be unpredictable.

How to watch this weekend's Premier League games

There are eight Premier League games this weekend. Here's the schedule — all times are Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Norwich City 1, Leicester 0

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 0

Bournemouth 2, Chelsea 2

Newcastle 0, Burnley 0

West Ham 3, Southampton 1

Watford 3, Liverpool 0

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Everton vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN, Telemundo

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves, 9 a.m., NBC Sports Gold

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV NBCSN x x x x x Telemundo x x x Universo x x x x

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . NBCSN on Hulu with Live TV? Yes.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu Plans and Pricing

What's new on Hulu this month

Hulu with Live TV Best of English football



Don't miss a single minute.



Hulu is the biggest live-TV streaming service in the United States, and it's a great option if you want to stream Premier League games.



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . NBCSN on Fubo? Yes, on the Fubo Standard plan.

More on Fubo TV:

Fubo TV

Fubo TV 4K streaming

Fubo TV Stream the games



So you don't have to miss a minute.



Fubo TV is an excellent option for any sports-lover, and it's one of the only ways to stream the occasional game or event in 4K resolution. (Though that doesn't include the Premier League games.)



View

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . NBCSN on Sling?: Yes, on the Sling Blue track.

More on Sling TV:

Sling TV

How to subscribe to Sling TV

Pick your track Sling as fast as you can



Vroom. Vroom. Sling.



Sling is still one of the least expensive ways to get the most channels. NBCSN is available on the Sling Blue track.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBCSN on AT&T TV Now?: Yep.

More on AT&T TV Now:

AT&T TV Now Watch it all



A little extra if you want to watch



AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. And NBCSN is available on every level of the AT&T TV Now plan chart, which makes sense given that it owns the network.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . NBCSN on YouTube TV? Yes.

More on YouTube TV: