Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 rolls along with its second game in the quarterfinals of its primetime tournament on ABC on January 15. Stars from TV, movies, sports and elsewhere are going to test their knowledge to raise money for charities. As is habit for Jeopardy! fans, you probably like to play along at home, attempting to answer the prompts in the form of a question before the contestants do.

But if you were unable to watch this episode live, we want to give you the chance to still play along by sharing with you the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy prompt from January 15. FYI, if you want to watch the whole episode to try and answer all the questions, the latest episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 land on Hulu on Thursdays.

This week the stars competing on Celebrity Jeopardy! are Happy's Place star Melissa Peterman, astrophysicists Neil deGrasse Tyson and Nobody Wants This actress Jackie Tohn. Heading into Final Jeopardy, Peterman ($12,900) and Tyson ($12,100) were almost neck-and-neck, but Tohn was lurking with $7,900. And the category that they would make their wagers on? The Muppets.

You can find the Final Jeopardy prompt below. See if you can answer it yourself and find out how the Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants did.

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy clue on January 15?

Again, with the category of The Muppets, here was the Final Jeopardy clue: “Three crates are shipped abroad in 1981's The Great Muppet Caper: 'Frog' holds Kermit, 'Bear' holds Fozzie & 'Whatever' holds this muppet.”

Take 30 seconds to see if you can come up with the correct response. You can play the classic Final Jeopardy tune (courtesy of the legend John Williams) to help you’re thinking process.

YouTube Watch On

What was the Celebrity Jeopardy! Final Jeopardy answer on January 15?

And the answer is…

Who is Gonzo?

Tohn "went with her boy Gonzo," which was the right answer, adding $4,500 dollars to her score and bringing her to a total of $12,400. That moved her ahead of Tyson, answered Snuffleupagus (of Sesame Street) and dropped down to $8,399 for his final total. So it all came down to Peterman's knowledge of The Muppets. Unfortunately, she guessed Animal and made a big wager of $10,001, dropping her to $2,899 and third place.

That means that Tohn stage a late comeback from third place to first to advance to the semifinals. Peterman and Tyson, meanwhile, won $30,000 for their charities, Diana Disalvatore Nursing Scholarship at St. Catherine University and Strive.

New episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy! season 3 premiere Wednesdays on ABC, then become available to stream on-demand on Hulu every Thursday.