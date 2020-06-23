What's new on HBO and HBO Max in July 2020
Harriet, Amy Schumer, and all kinds of other new fare hit HBO this July
On HBO Max , new originals include the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy , which is an (even more) unfiltered look inside the life of comedian Amy Schumer as she built a new stand-up special while in the middle of a difficult pregnancy.l There's also Close Enough , the adult animated comedy from J.G Quintel, who made the Emmy-winning Regular Show . Or, how about the docusoap House of Ho , which looks at the daily lives of patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, and the rest of their family. Or if none of that is your thing, there's also the new animated children's series Tig n' Seek , the new scripted comedy Frayed , or the unscripted (but ridiculously cute) British animal rescue series The Dog House .
Back on "regular" HBO (for those who somehow haven't been upgrade to HBO Max), there's the Season 4 premiere of Room 104 , the debut of Foodie Love from Europe, and the long-awaited HBO debut of Harriet , staring Cynthia Erivo.
As always, a word of warning with this list: Things get a little confusing because HBO and HBO Max exist in parallel. Here's how you can look at these listings in context, though: If an entry has (HBO) at the end, it's available on both the legacy HBO, as well as HBO Max. If there's no parenthetical, it's only on HBO Max.
Read on for everything coming (and going) from HBO and HBO Max in July.
HBO Max
To the Max
It's not just HBO — it's HBO Max
Think of HBO Max this way: It's the best of HBO (as in all of it), plus more from the greater WarnerMedia empire, with content from TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, TCM and more!
Coming on July 1
- Absolute Power, 1997
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
- American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
- American History X, 1998
- Angels in the Outfield, 1951
- Angus, 1995
- August Rush, 2007
- The Bachelor, 1999
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
- Batman and Harley Quinn , 2017
- Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
- The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
- Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
- Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
- Batman: Year One, 2011
- Beautiful Creatures, 2013
- Beerfest, 2006
- The Big Year (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
- Bishop's Wife ,The, 1947
- Blade 2, 2002
- Blade, 1998
- Blade: Trinity, 2004
- Blazing Saddles, 1974
- Blood Work , 2002
- Born to Be Wild, 1995
- Boy Who Could Fly, The, 1989
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- Catch Me If You Can, 2002
- Clara's Heart, 1988
- The Conjuring, 2013
- Cop Out, 2010
- Creepshow, 1982
- Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
- The Departed, 2006
- Dirty Dozen, The, 1967
- Dirty Harry, 1971
- Doc Hollywood, 1991
- Dolphin Tale, 2011
- Dumb & Dumber, 1994
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
- Enemy of the State, 1998 (HBO)
- The English Patient, 1996 (HBO)
- The Enforcer, 1976
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Fantastic Four, 2005 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Flags of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
- Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
- Four Christmases, 2008
- Fred Claus, 2007
- Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995
- Free Willy 3: The Rescue, 1997
- Free Willy, 1993
- Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010
- Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017
- The Gauntlet, 1977
- Get Smart, 2008
- Good Girls Get High, 2019
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011
- Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009
- Green Pastures, The, 1936
- Grumpier Old Men, 1995
- Grumpy Old Men, 1993
- Guy Named Joe, A, 1943
- Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
- Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
- Horn Blows at Midnight, The, 1945
- Horrible Bosses, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
- In Secret, 2014 (HBO)
- In Time, 2011 (HBO)
- Inkheart, 2009
- Innerspace, 1987 (HBO)
- Insomnia, 2002
- J. Edgar, 2011
- Jack Frost, 1998
- Jane Eyre, 2011 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers 2, 2003 (HBO)
- Jeepers Creepers, 2001 (HBO)
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
- John Q, 2002 (HBO)
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
- Justice League: Doom , 2012
- Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
- Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
- Justice League: War, 2014
- Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
- Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
- Kiss of the Dragon, 2001 (HBO)
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
- The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
- Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
- Last Samurai, The, 2003
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
- Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018
- Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
- Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
- The Letter, 2020 (HBO)
- Life Is Beautiful, 1998 (HBO)
- Little Big League, 1994
- Little Manhattan, 2005 (HBO)
- Little Nicky, 2000
- The Longest Yard, 2005
- Loser Leaves Town, 2020 (HBO)
- Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 1985
- Magnolia, 1999 (HBO)
- Malibu's Most Wanted, 2003
- Mars Attacks, 1996
- Megamind, 2010
- Message In A Bottle, 1999
- Michael, 1996
- Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999
- Money Talks, 1997
- Monkey Trouble, 1994
- Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
- Mr. Nanny, 1993
- Munich, 2005 (HBO)
- Music and Lyrics, 2007
- Nancy Drew, 2007
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
- National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
- National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon, 1993
- National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
- Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
- New Looney Tunes
- Now and Then, 1995
- Orphan, 2009
- Osmosis Jones, 2001
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
- The Polar Express, 2004
- Pop Star, 2005
- Power, 1986
- The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone, 2017 (HBO)
- Rich and Famous, 1981
- Right Stuff, The, 1983
- Rumor Has It, 2005
- Saving Private Ryan, 1998
- Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird , 1985
- Showgirls, 1995 (HBO)
- Something to Talk About , 1995
- Space Jam, 1996
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Star Trek, 2009
- Stay, 2005 (HBO)
- Sudden Impact, 1983
- Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018
- Superman II, 1981
- Superman III, 1983
- Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987
- Superman Returns, 2006
- Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006
- Superman: The Movie, 1978
- Superman: Unbound, 2013
- Sweet November, 2001
- Take the Lead, 2006
- Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny , 2006
- Tequila Sunrise, 1988
- The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999 (HBO)
- Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
- Tightrope, 1984
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
- The Towering Inferno, 1974 (HBO)
- Troy, 2004
- True Crime, 1999
- Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
- Unforgiven, 1992
- Vegas Vacation, 1997
- Watchmen (movie), 2009
- What's Your Number?, 2011(Extended Version) (HBO)
- Women, The, 2008
- Wyatt Earp, 1994
- Yogi Bear (Movie), 2010
- Yours, Mine, and Ours, 2005
- Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Coming on July 3
- Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)
Coming on July 4
- Midway, 2019 (HBO)
Coming on July 7
- Blue Exorcist, Seasons 1 & 2
- Your Lie in April, Season One
- 91 Days, Season One
Coming on July 9
- Close Enough (Series Premiere): From JG Quintel, creator of the Emmy® Award-winning Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles.
- Expecting Amy (Docuseries Premiere): Expecting Amy is an unfiltered three-part documentary that shows the struggle, strength and ambition that has made Amy Schumer one of the singular comic voices of all time. It takes viewers behind-the-scenes as Schumer battles through an extraordinarily difficult pregnancy while documenting the formation of a comedy special.
Coming on July 11
- Sesame Street, Season 50 Finale (HBO)
- Last Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Coming on July 13
- Foodie Love (Series Premiere) (HBO): Foodie Love, an eight-part drama series produced by HBO Europe in Spain, follows two thirty-somethings after they meet on a foodie mobile dating app.
Coming on July 14
- Inuyasha, Season One
- Showbiz Kids (Documentary Premiere) (HBO): Showbiz Kids offers an unvarnished look at the high risk, high reward business of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry. The film chronicles the personal and professional price of fame and failure on a child. Those who know the industry best, including several successful child actors and two aspiring hopefuls, unpack their own complicated experiences as they reconcile the hardships they've faced and sacrifices they've made on their way to finding success in show business.
Coming on July 15
- Smurfs, Season One
Coming on July 16
- House of Ho (Series Premiere): Patriarch Binh Ho and his wife Hue Ho immigrated from Vietnam to the United States with little money, relying on hard work to establish the ultimate American dream. The power couple has built a multimillion-dollar bank, a real estate development company, and a new generation of American Hos. The series pulls back the curtain on their lavish Houston lifestyle and showcases the tight family connections that unite them as well as the multi-generational outrageous drama that ensues.
Coming on July 17
- Abuelos (Aka Grandpas), 2020 (HBO)
Coming on July 18
- Harriet, 2019 (HBO)
Coming on July 21
- Bungo Stray Dogs, Seasons 1-3
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Season One
Coming on July 23
- Tig N Seek (Series Premiere): From creator Myke Chilian, Tig n' Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek.
- The Dog House - UK Edition (Season 1): Set inside a rural British Dog Rescue Centre famous for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with new owners, The Dog House bears witness to the joy, comedy and pathos of the human-dog dating experience.
Coming on July 24
- Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
- La Gallina Turuleca (Aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2020 (HBO)
Coming on July 25
- Motherless Brooklyn, 2019 (HBO)
Coming on July 28
- Aldnoah.Zero, Season One
- Mob Psycho, Season One
- Stockton On My Mind (Documentary Premiere) (HBO): The multi-layered story of millennial mayor Michael Tubbs, whose own experience growing up amid poverty and violence inspired him to initiate change and "Upset the Setup" in his beleaguered hometown of Stockton, California.
Coming on July 30
- Frayed (Series Premiere): Set in 1989, this comedy follows the journey of Sammy Cooper, a fabulously wealthy London housewife who is forced to return to her hometown in Newcastle, Australia. In coming home, Sammy must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years ago.
Coming on July 31
- Los Lobos, 2020 (HBO)
Leaving on July 5
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 (HBO)
- The Nun, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving on July 7
- The Defiant Ones (HBO)
Leaving on July 30
- Blindspotting, 2018
Leaving on July 31
- A Christmas Story, 1983
- Analyze This, 1999
- Aquamarine, 2006 (HBO)
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- Bowling For Columbine, 2002 (HBO)
- Boys Don't Cry, 1999 (HBO)
- Casino Royale, 1967 (HBO)
- Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)
- Crimson Peak, 2015 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- For Love Of The Game, 1999 (HBO)
- Friday the 13th, 2009
- Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
- Hairspray, 1988
- Happy Feet, 2006
- Intolerable Cruelty, 2003 (HBO)
- King Arthur (Director's Cut), 2004 (HBO)
- Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
- Look Away, 2019 (HBO)
- Mamartuile, 2018 (HBO)
- Man Of The House, 1995 (HBO)
- Mildred Pierce (1945), 1945
- Now, Voyager, 1942
- Once Upon A Crime, 1992 (HBO)
- Pet Semetary, 1989
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Pride and Prejudice, 1940
- The Polar Express, 2004
- Quantum Of Solace, 2008 (HBO)
- Recreo, 2019 (HBO)
- Rio, 2011 (HBO)
- Rock The Kasbah, 2015 (HBO)
- Season Of The Witch, 2011 (HBO)
- She's Funny That Way, 2015 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- The Honeymooners, 2005 (HBO)
- The Island, 2005 (HBO)
- The Merchant Of Venice, 2004 (HBO)
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- The Predator, 2018 (HBO)
- The Sun Is Also A Star, 2019 (HBO)
- The Take, 2016 (HBO)
- TMNT, 2007
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- X-Men, 2000 (HBO)
