New Netflix movies for June 2020

Netflix

Finally, summer, and lots of new movies on Netflix. Let's maybe just forget that spring 2020 was a thing, m'kay? And there's plenty on Netflix to help take our minds off of things.

Let's start with the final season of Fuller House on June 2, and Jimmy and Steph's new baby. A day later and we can explore the trend of Indian Americans dominating the Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 20 years in Spelling the Dream .

Or bump on over a couple of days later for the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why on June 5. It's the final season of the controversial series, and the senior class is getting ready to say goodbye.

Netflix has some new comedy specials coming in June, too. Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act returns on June 7. On June 12, Jo Koy takes us to the Philippines for Jo Koy: In His Elements . And on June 12, Eric Andre wants us to Legalize Everything . Need more? George Lopez closes out the month with We'll Do It For Half .

And that's just barely scraping the surface of everything coming to Netflix in June. Read on for the full list.

Coming soon to Netflix

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original): In this romantic drama, a health care worker and an author suffering from an antisocial personality disorder end up healing each other's emotional and psychological wounds.

One Take ((Netflix Film): Members of Thai girl group BNK48 share the ups and downs of preparing for the 6th Single Senbatsu General Election.

Members of Thai girl group BNK48 share the ups and downs of preparing for the 6th Single Senbatsu General Election. Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

Coming to Netflix on June 1, 2020

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Coming to Netflix on June 2, 2020

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix Original): Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They've got a houseful of hands to help.

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They've got a houseful of hands to help. Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family): True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who's the Rainbow King's best friend!

Coming to Netflix on June 3, 2020

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary): Following four hopeful competitors' journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

Coming to Netflix on June 4, 2020

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime): Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen. Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu? (Netflix Original): Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.

Coming to Netflix on June 5, 2020

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (Netflix Original): In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever. Showrunner Brian Yorkey and stars Dylan Minette, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Devin Druid return for a fourth and final season that's full of twists, turns, and the resounding message that you can't move forward if you're still haunted by the past.

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film): A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband's debts — and her own broken dreams — finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home.

A bank employee weighed down by her jobless husband's debts — and her own broken dreams — finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home. Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film): As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off. Based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, THE LAST DAYS OF AMERICAN CRIME is directed by Olivier Megaton, written by Karl Gajdusek, produced by Jesse Berger, p.g.a., Jason Michael Berman, p.g.a., and Barry Levine, with Patrick Bergin and Sharlto Copley also co-starring.

Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix Original): The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

Coming to Netflix on June 6, 2020

Queen of the South: Season 4

Coming to Netflix on June 7, 2020

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Netflix Original): The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Coming to Netflix on June 8, 2020

Before I Fall

Coming to Netflix on June 10, 2020

Curon (Netflix Series): Anna just got back to Curon, her hometown, together with her teenage twins, Mauro and Daria. When Anna mysteriously disappears, kids must undertake a journey which will make them discover the secrets hiding behind the town's apparent tranquillity, coming face to face with a side of their family they never saw before. They will find out that you can run from your past but not from yourself.

Anna just got back to Curon, her hometown, together with her teenage twins, Mauro and Daria. When Anna mysteriously disappears, kids must undertake a journey which will make them discover the secrets hiding behind the town's apparent tranquillity, coming face to face with a side of their family they never saw before. They will find out that you can run from your past but not from yourself. DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary): An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unflinching eye, the series shows each physician's struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, and delves into each patient's personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine. Directed and produced by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.

An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unflinching eye, the series shows each physician's struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, and delves into each patient's personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine. Directed and produced by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz. Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z (Netflix Original): A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a TV studio, where they try to evade the flesh-eating hordes.

Coming to Netflix on June 11, 2020

Pose: Season 2

Coming to Netflix on June 12, 2020

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film): From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Dating Around: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date?

Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date? F is for Family: Season 4 (Netflix Original): While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink. Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special): For the first time, comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new comedy special, Jo Koy: In His Elements. Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Inigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

For the first time, comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new comedy special, Jo Koy: In His Elements. Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Inigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (Netflix Family): It'll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

It'll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world. ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family): Two young Pokémon trainers become research fellows at a renowned Pokémon Laboratory, stepping into a world of adventures with their Pokémon friends.

Two young Pokémon trainers become research fellows at a renowned Pokémon Laboratory, stepping into a world of adventures with their Pokémon friends. The Search (Netflix Original): A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighborhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighborhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged. The Woods (Netflix Original): A Warsaw prosecutor's hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister's disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

Coming to Netflix on June 13, 2020

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family): Summer's over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They've been through so much together — but there's still more to come.

Summer's over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They've been through so much together — but there's still more to come. How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

Coming to Netflix on June 14, 2020

Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original): Eighteen months later, Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast, where she's infiltrated a crime family as a deep undercover operative.

Coming to Netflix on June 15, 2020

Underdogs

Coming to Netflix on June 16, 2020

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Coming to Netflix on June 17, 2020

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (Netflix Original): The series about a hilarious high school teacher trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students returns for Part 2.

Coming to Netflix on June 18, 2020

A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime): In Studio Colorido's second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

In Studio Colorido's second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat. The Order: Season 2 (Netflix Original): At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.

Coming to Netflix on June 19, 2020

Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary): As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life. Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary): When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy.

When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy. Feel the Beat (Netflix Film): After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition. Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original): Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really. Lost Bullet (Netflix Film): A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast.

A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast. Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original): As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery. One-Way To Tomorrow (Netflix Film): Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts. The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win. Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family): Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters. Wasp Network (Netflix Film): Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

Coming to Netflix on June 21, 2020

Goldie

Coming to Netflix on June 22, 2020

Dark Skies

Coming to Netflix on June 23, 2020

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special): Comedian Eric Andre presents his very first Netflix original stand-up special. Taking the stage in New Orleans, Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!

Coming to Netflix on June 24, 2020

Athlete A (Netflix Documentary): Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols.

Follow the Indianapolis Star reporters that broke the story about USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and hear from gymnasts like Maggie Nichols. Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original): Using ingredients from a magical edible forest, amateur chefs must prepare inventive and delicious creations to impress three mighty food judges.

Using ingredients from a magical edible forest, amateur chefs must prepare inventive and delicious creations to impress three mighty food judges. Nobody Knows I'm Here/Nadie sabe que estoy aquí ((Netflix Film): Memo Garrido was a child artist in the Latin music industry in the early 90's. Decades later, he lives in seclusion in southern Chile practically cut off from the world. The unexpected appearance of Marta changes his world forever and forces him to face the confusing incident that destroyed his career.

Coming to Netflix on June 26, 2020

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original): After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film): Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world's biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star.

Two small-town singers seize a chance to fulfill their dream of competing in the world's biggest song contest. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star. Home Game (Netflix Documentary): From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world.

From voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas, this docuseries explores unusual and thrilling sports traditions around the world. Straight Up

Coming to Netflix on June 29, 2020

Bratz: The Movie

Coming to Netflix on June 30, 2020

Adú (Netflix Film): Three stories transpire in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.

Three stories transpire in Melilla, on the border between Spain and Morocco, as immigrants risk their lives to cross the Strait of Gibraltar. BNA (Netflix Anime): Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City.

Morphed into a raccoon beastman, Michiru seeks refuge, and answers, with the aid of wolf beastman Shirou inside the special zone of Anima-City. George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special): Comedy legend George Lopez returns to his stand-up roots making his Netflix original comedy special debut with We'll Do It For Half. True to form, Lopez delivers a hilarious exploration of race, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community; especially the elders. Filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, the one-hour special dissects cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette and much more.

Leaving Netflix on June 1, 2020

The King's Speech

Leaving Netflix on June 3, 2020

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving Netflix on June 4, 2020

A Perfect Man

Leaving Netflix on June 7, 2020

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Leaving Netflix on June 9, 2020

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving Netflix on June 10, 2020

Standoff

Leaving Netflix on June 11, 2020

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving Netflix on June 12, 2020

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving Netflix on June 13, 2020

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving Netflix on June 16, 2020

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving Netflix on June 22, 2020

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Leaving Netflix on June 24, 2020

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving Netflix on June 27, 2020

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving Netflix on June 29, 2020

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

Leaving Netflix on June 30, 2020