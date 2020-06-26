What's new this weekend on Netflix

Source: Netflix Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in "Eurovision Song Contest" on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there anything better than a Will Ferrell send-up of ... anything? Anchorman. Zoolander . Everything he's been in, really.

And this weekend on Netflix, we get Will Ferrell's (and Rachel McAdams') take on the imported Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga . The real Eurovision contest is very much a cliche — those of us in the United States got our first real taste of it in 2006 when Finnish band Lordi did its thing — but that doesn't make it any less awesome.

Same goes for the movie. It's a farce of a campy show, which can maybe be a bit much at times.

But damned if it is isn't funny.

Here's the gist:

When aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

That sounds maybe a little more serious than you'd expect. But then again turning the silly into something serious often is.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga also stars Dan Stevens, Melissanthi Mahut, Mikael Persbrandt, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Graham Norton, Demi Lovato and Pierce Brosnan.

Also new this weekend on Netflix is the Netflix Original Amar y Vivir (Spanish for "Love and live"). It's billed thusly:

After returning home from the military, country boy Joaquín is blindsided by a tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, where he meets aspiring singer Irene.

There's also the Netflix documentary series Home Game , which takes a look at various unusual and trilling sports around the world, from voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas.

Eurovision Song Contest , **Amar y Vivir*, and Home Game are all available starting June 26.

And because we're looking for anything good to come out of Mondays these days, Bratz: The Movie will be available starting June 29.