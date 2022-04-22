What's on TV for Friday, April 22

Top picks tonight

Selling Sunset season 5

Selling Sunset season 5 arrives today on Netflix. New loves. Old foes. An exciting fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who'll shine — or stumble?

Watch Selling Sunset anytime on Netflix.

NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs continue tonight with a number of first round games. Here is the complete schedule and how when they're on:

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ABC

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, when a member of The Task Force is captured by the leader of a cartel, they turn to Red for guidance. Red investigates a seemingly impossible heist.

Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

2040

Tonight The CW is airing 2040, a documentary that explores a positive vision of the future where humanity solved climate change, with solutions well within reach today.

Watch 2040 at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

A Very British Scandal

Claire Foy and Paul Bettany star in A Very British Scandal, which tells the story of events surrounding the notorious divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll during the 1960s.

Watch A Very British Scandal anytime on Prime Video.