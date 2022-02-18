What's on TV for Friday, Feb. 18

Top Picks Tonight

The first two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 debut on Prime Video

Someone else is going home on a new Celebrity Big Brother

NBA All-Star weekend kicks off with some fun events

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel arrives today. It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel anytime on Prime Video.

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight with a brand new episode and we'll get a look at who is likely headed out of the house this week.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

NBA All-Star Friday Night

It's NBA All-Star weekend and the festivities are getting underway. Tonight's offerings include the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars Challenge featuring the NBA's top rookies and second-year players.

Watch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Watch the Rising Stars Challenge at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

2022 Winter Olympics

It's the final days of the 2022 Winter Olympics, and tonight's primetime coverage will consist of figure skating, bobsled, freestyle skiing and more.

Watch Winter Olympics coverage all day across NBCU platforms, with primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Space Force

Season 2 of Space Force arrives on Netflix. Under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around.

Watch Space Force anytime on Netflix.

The King's Man

The King’s Man makes its streaming debut. The movie follows one man who must race against time to stop a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

Watch The King's Man anytime on Hulu.