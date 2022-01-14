What's on TV for Friday, Jan. 14
By Emily Price published
Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls matchup in some NBA action; 'The House' debuts on Netflix; and new episodes of 'Blue Bloods' and 'Nancy Drew.'
Top Picks Tonight
- Some Friday night hoops action is here as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Chicago Bulls
- Netflix has a pair of new original series, including The House
- Nick realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer on a new Nancy Drew
- See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide
NBA Basketball
Tonight, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will take the court against the Zach Levine and the Chicago Bulls in some NBA basketball. The game is being played from United Center in Chicago.
Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The House
Across different eras, a poor family, an anxious developer and a fed-up landlady become tied to the same mysterious house in this animated dark comedy. This eccentric dark comedy anthology, features talent like Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode and Miranda Richardson lending their voices in independent stop-motion animation.
Watch anytime on Netflix.
Nancy Drew
Tonight on a new Nancy Drew, while serving on a jury, Nick realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A. Jean Rosario.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.
Undercover Boss
Tonight on a new episode of Undercover Boss, Andrew Simon, president and CEO, Fremont Street Experience, who began his job at this hugely popular Las Vegas attraction at the start of the pandemic, goes undercover.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Archive 81
An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.
Watch anytime on Netflix.
Blue Bloods
On a new Blue Bloods, Danny pursues Dickie Delaney, a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he's tricked into paying for the scammer's meal at an expensive restaurant.
Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.