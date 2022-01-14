What's on TV for Friday, Jan. 14

Top Picks Tonight

Some Friday night hoops action is here as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Chicago Bulls

Netflix has a pair of new original series, including The House

Nick realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer on a new Nancy Drew

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

NBA Basketball

Tonight, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will take the court against the Zach Levine and the Chicago Bulls in some NBA basketball. The game is being played from United Center in Chicago.

Watch at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The House

Across different eras, a poor family, an anxious developer and a fed-up landlady become tied to the same mysterious house in this animated dark comedy. This eccentric dark comedy anthology, features talent like Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode and Miranda Richardson lending their voices in independent stop-motion animation.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new Nancy Drew, while serving on a jury, Nick realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A. Jean Rosario.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Undercover Boss

Tonight on a new episode of Undercover Boss, Andrew Simon, president and CEO, Fremont Street Experience, who began his job at this hugely popular Las Vegas attraction at the start of the pandemic, goes undercover.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Archive 81

An archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Blue Bloods

On a new Blue Bloods, Danny pursues Dickie Delaney, a con artist pretending to be the legendary singer Jimmy Buffett, after he's tricked into paying for the scammer's meal at an expensive restaurant.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.