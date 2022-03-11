What's on TV for Friday, March 11

The new film Turning Red officially arrives on Disney+ today. Season 2 of Upload kicks off on Prime Video, and Fallon is ready to jump head-first into her former life on a new Dynasty.

Top picks tonight

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The final two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debut on Prime Video today. That means the entirety of Mrs. Maisel season 4 is now available to stream for anyone who was holding out to binge it all.

Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel anytime on Prime Video.

Dynasty

After a couple of holiday-themed episodes at the tail end of 2021, Dynasty is back with all new episodes for its fifth season. Tonight, Fallon is ready to jump head-first into her former life, much to Liam's worry. Amanda discovers something that could help Alexis' case. Blake throws the Carrington Gala and not all goes as expected.

Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Turning Red

Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter — an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she "poofs" into a giant red panda!

Watch Turning Red anytime on Disney Plus.

Shark Tank

Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John hear pitches for an all-natural personal care product line, a new way for sports fans to engage and promote what they love and a children's fashion line.

Watch Shark Tank at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Upload

Upload season 2 arrives. In season 2, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group "The Ludds."

Watch Upload anytime on Prime Video.

Charmed

On a new Charmed, Mel and Maggie are learning to navigate life without their sister Macy. Mel distracts herself with new flings at magical hotspot, the Blue Camellia bar.

Watch Charmed at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

The Adam Project

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Watch The Adam Project anytime on Netflix.