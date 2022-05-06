What's on TV for Friday, May 6
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
The Blacklist
Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, feeling the weight of recent pressures, Aram turns to an unusual outlet for release.
Watch The Blacklist at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Magnum P.I.
On the season finale of Magnum P.I., Magnum and Higgins take on a dangerous mission inside a high-security correctional center when a ruthless criminal abducts Katsumoto's ex-wife, Beth.
Watch Magnum P.I. at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.
NBA playoffs
Second round action continues in the NBA playoffs. Here's tonight's schedule of games:
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN
Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN
NHL playoffs
The NHL playoffs head to TNT and TBS tonight, with four games split across the cable networks. Here's the full schedule:
Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT
Toronto Maples Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on TBS
Minnesota Wild vs St. Louis Blues, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT
Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on TBS
Charmed
Tonight on a new Charmed, when it becomes apparent that conspiracy group The Unseen has assembled a hit list of anyone who has helped The Charmed Ones. The girls and Harry must scramble to warn - and save - their nearest and dearest.
Watch Charmed at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.
Dynasty
Tonight on a new episode of Dynasty, as Liam's movie begins filming, things don't go exactly as planned and Culhane makes some surprising choices. Sam wants to celebrate some good news and Blake offers to help.
Watch Dynasty at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.
Blue Bloods
Tonight on the season finale of Blue Bloods, Jamie and Joe look for an undocumented teen who was a victim of sex trafficking; a woman under witness protection is killed.
Watch Blue Bloods at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.
