What's on TV for Friday, Nov. 5

The New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the Golden State Warriors tonight; season 2 of Animaniacs arrives on Hulu today; and Nancy asks Temperance for help with an occult approach to getting answers from a murder suspect on a new episode of Nancy Drew.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the Golden State Warriors in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Chase Center.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Love Hard

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. Love Hard also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

Nancy Drew

Tonight on a new Nancy Drew, after a major setback in the Frozen Hearts case, Nancy asks Temperance for help with an occult approach to getting answers from a murder suspect.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Animaniacs season 2

Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant and all the way into outer space. And keep an eye out for season 1 favorites Starbox & Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.

Watch anytime on Hulu.

Big Mouth season 5

Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of love and hate with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path. Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, Sonya (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm Rochelle (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.

Watch anytime on Netflix.