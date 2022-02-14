What's on TV for Monday, Feb. 14

Top Picks Tonight

Get ready for more Winter Olympics action

Owen and Judd take Judd's newfound son Wyatt alien hunting on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star

Tensions rise as an attack is made on the Bois Blanc on the 4400

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

2022 Winter Olympics

Tonight's primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics features women's aerials final in freestyle skiing, the women's big air final in snowboarding (live), the first and second runs of the two-man event in bobsled and the women's downhill.

Watch the Winter Olympics across NBCU platforms, with primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, in an attempt to bond with Wyatt, Owen and Judd take the teen alien hunting, but their search takes a different turn when they find two dead bodies.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

4400

Tonight on 4400, tensions rise as an attack is made on the Bois Blanc, putting everyone's life in danger. Shanice and Logan do their best to keep Hayden safe.

Watch 4400 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Fishbowl Wives

In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R.

Watch Fishbowl Wives anytime on Netflix.

The Cleaning Lady

On a new episode of The Cleaning Lady, since their brush with ICE, Fiona and Thony's relationship is strained as a result of Thony's lies. Meanwhile, Arman uses Thony's relationship with Garrett to feed information to the FBI.

Watch The Cleaning Lady at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Devotion: A Story of Love and Desire

A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband's faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other people.

Watch Devotion: A Story of Love and Desire anytime on Netflix