What's on TV for Monday, Feb. 28

Top Picks Tonight

What incredible stunts will be featured on week two of America's Got Talent: Extreme ?

A mechanical failure during a flight puts two 126 members in danger on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star

On a new The Neighborhood, Calvin and Dave set up for a stakeout

America's Got Talent: Extreme

Week two of America's Got Talent: Extreme airs tonight, with a new round of incredible stunts wowing the judges and viewers.

Watch America's Got Talent: Extreme at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

9-1-1: Lone Star

On a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, when T.K.'s mother, Gwyn, has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York. But the flight is anything but smooth when the plane experiences a mechanical failure.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

The Neighborhood

On a new episode of The Neighborhood, when there's a break-in at Calvin's business, he teams up with Dave for a stakeout to catch the culprit in the act. Also, Gemma is uncharacteristically reluctant to share her new hobby.

Watch The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

College Basketball

Tonight, Baylor is taking on Texas in some college basketball.

Watch Baylor vs Texas at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Endgame

Tonight on The Endgame, a kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play. The FBI Task Force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks.

Watch The Endgame at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The Good Doctor

Tonight on a new The Good Doctor, Shaun is forced confront Lea about their relationship and determine what he really means to her; the team debates about plastic surgery; Lim hopes to expose Salen's cover-up over an infant's death.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

On a new Bob (Hearts) Abishola, when word gets out that Bob and Abishola might be trying to have a baby, the expectations from family, friends and employees start to take a toll on the couple.

Watch Bob (Hearts) Abishola at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

My Wonderful Life

A blackmail note threatening to reveal a woman’s affair sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.

Watch My Wonderful Life anytime on Netflix.

All American

On a new All American, with Spencer, Jordan, Asher and JJ living it up at JJ's rented summer beach house, Spencer is trying to have fun, but he is conflicted when it comes to sponsorship opportunities.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.