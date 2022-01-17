What's on TV for Monday, Jan. 17

The Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs conclude with the Cardinals vs Rams

NBC has new episodes of Ordinary Joe and Kenan

A new NCIS sees the team deal with a group of terrorists aboard a civilian research boat.

NFL Wild Card Round

After a weekend full of playoff games, the Wild Card round concludes tonight with the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Los Angeles Rams from Los Angeles.

Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN/ESPN Plus.

Ordinary Joe

Tonight on a new Ordinary Joe, a winter blizzard forces each Joe to confront the limits of his own control. Music Joe goes full rock star mode while on tour alone. An unsavory family secret threatens Cop Joe and Amy.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Kenan

On a new Kenan, Aubrey and Kenan clash when he refuses to see that she is growing up.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

NCIS

Tonight on NCIS, after a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

That's My Jam

Tonight on a brand new That's My Jam, Anthony Anderson, Ryan Tedder, T-Pain and Bebe Rexha are spotlighted.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Below Deck

Below Deck fans are being treated tonight to a special episode of Below Deck featuring bonus footage, extended scenes and never-before-seen content.

That is followed by a brand new episode of the show where love is on full display as U.S. Navy vet couples renew their vows onboard My Seanna. Eddie gets to the bottom of Rayna's frustrations and is surprised by what he uncovers.

Watch at 7 and 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.