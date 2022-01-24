What's on TV for Monday, Jan. 24

Top Picks Tonight

Part two of this week's NCIS: Hawai'i episode

Owen works to rescue the lives of the stranded migrants on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star

ABC's newest series, Promised Land , debuts

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

NCIS: Hawai'i

On the conclusion of the two-part NCIS: Hawai'i episode that started Jan. 23, while Jane investigates Maggie’s kidnapping, she’s shocked when she learns the truth and enlists her team and Whistler to prove her findings.

Watch NCIS: Hawai'i at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Tonight on a new 9-1-1: Lone Star, as the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Owen works to rescue the lives of the stranded migrants; T.K.'s life hangs in the balance.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Promised Land

Tonight on the series premiere of Promised Land, alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business.

Watch Promised Land at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

College basketball

Tonight, Texas Tech is taking on Kansas in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Allen Fieldhouse.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age officially debuts on HBO tonight. The show tells the story of a wide-eyed young scion of a conservative family embarks on a mission to infiltrate the wealthy neighboring clan dominated by ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell, his rakish son, Larry, and his ambitious wife, Bertha.

Watch anytime on HBO Max.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer returns for its third season tonight. While Wilford emphasizes his rule aboard his icy train, Layton's pirate train continues its dangerous quest for warm spots, and comes across something entirely unexpected.

Watch Snowpiercer at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.