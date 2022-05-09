What's on TV for Monday, May 9
By Emily Price published
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
American Song Contest
It's time for the finale of American Song Contest, where one state will win with the best original song.
Watch American Song Contest at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.
9-1-1
Tonight on 9-1-1, after a mysterious death, Hen and Chimney put their lives in danger when they suspect that someone is playing God to make themselves look like a hero. Eddie visits Texas, where he attempts to reconcile with his father.
Watch 9-1-1 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
9-1-1: Lone Star
On an all new 9-1-1: Lone Star, the 126 respond to emergencies when a man falls into a trash compactor and a frantic mom tries to rescue her kids in a runaway car. Tommy and Julius grow closer.
Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.
New Amsterdam
Tonight on New Amsterdam, Max discovers a fatal flaw in Dr. Fuentes' scheme to purchase the UMI medical clinic, which could be her ultimate undoing. Bloom treats two high school students for life-threatening injuries.
Watch New Amsterdam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola
Tonight on a new Bob (Hearts) Abishola, when Abishola brings Dele to work with her at the hospital, she discovers that her dream of him becoming a doctor might not become a reality.
Watch Bob (Hearts) Abishola at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.
All American: Homecoming
Tonight on All American: Homecoming, after returning from break, Simone throws herself into distraction, including her tennis tournament, to avoid dealing with what's really bothering her.
Watch All American: Homecoming at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.
Emily is a freelance writer based in San Francisco. She's exceptionally passionate about what she does and her tech background coupled with my work as a television news producer helps her bring to the table a unique set of skills that you won’t find anywhere else. You can keep up with what she's watching now on Twitter @emily
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.