What's on TV for Monday, May 9

Top picks tonight

American Song Contest

It's time for the finale of American Song Contest, where one state will win with the best original song.

Watch American Song Contest at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

9-1-1

Tonight on 9-1-1, after a mysterious death, Hen and Chimney put their lives in danger when they suspect that someone is playing God to make themselves look like a hero. Eddie visits Texas, where he attempts to reconcile with his father.

Watch 9-1-1 at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

9-1-1: Lone Star

On an all new 9-1-1: Lone Star, the 126 respond to emergencies when a man falls into a trash compactor and a frantic mom tries to rescue her kids in a runaway car. Tommy and Julius grow closer.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on New Amsterdam, Max discovers a fatal flaw in Dr. Fuentes' scheme to purchase the UMI medical clinic, which could be her ultimate undoing. Bloom treats two high school students for life-threatening injuries.

Watch New Amsterdam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

Tonight on a new Bob (Hearts) Abishola, when Abishola brings Dele to work with her at the hospital, she discovers that her dream of him becoming a doctor might not become a reality.

Watch Bob (Hearts) Abishola at 8:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.

All American: Homecoming

Tonight on All American: Homecoming, after returning from break, Simone throws herself into distraction, including her tennis tournament, to avoid dealing with what's really bothering her.

Watch All American: Homecoming at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.