What's on TV for Saturday, Jan. 8

Week 18 of the NFL season kicks off with Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

The U.S. figure skating championship continues ahead of the Winter Olympics

The first movie in the new Hallmark trilogy The Wedding Veil premieres tonight

NFL

It's Monday Night Football on Saturday, as the MNF broadcast team covers two week 18 games: the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs vs Broncos starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and Cowboys vs Eagles starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Watch the games on ESPN, ABC or ESPN Plus.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

It's time for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships! Watch the men's short program competition in the afternoon and the free dance and pairs free programs in the evening.

Watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on NBC from 4-6 p.m. ET and on USA from 7-10 p.m. ET.

Here's a video of one of the night-one performances.

College Basketball

College basketball is in full swing. Games today include Texas vs Oklahoma State, Michigan State vs Michigan and Nevada vs San Diego State.

Watch Texas vs Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. ET on CBS, Michigan State vs Michigan at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox and Nevada vs San Diego State at 4 p.m. ET on CBS.

Wedding Veil 1: Something Old

If you ran through all of the Hallmark Channel's movies during the holiday I have some good news for you: there are more. Tonight the network is debuting the film Wedding Veil 1: Something Old (yes, it's a trilogy). After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and new board member Peter investigate the artwork's origins as they plan a gala to unveil it.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark.