What's on TV for Saturday, May 28
By Emily Price published
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
UEFA Champions League
Are you ready for some futbol? The UEFA Champions League Final sees two historic clubs, Liverpool and Real Madrid, face for the UEFA Champions title outside of Paris.
Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid at 3 pm ET/noon PT on CBS.
MLB
Fox is airing baseball in primetime on Saturday, with three options depending on where you're watching from. With each game starting at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, fans will get either the Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks or Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets.
Watch the game in your area starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on Fox.
NHL playoffs
As the Stanley Cup Playoff inches closer to its final four teams, the Carolina Hurricanes look to become one of them by beating the New York Rangers in game 6 of their second round series; or can New York force a game 7?
Watch Hurricanes vs Rangers at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN>
Transplant
Tonight on a new episode of Transplant, Bash is haunted by his past as he helps a teenager with kidney problem and Mags treats a baby who is suffering from a complicated heart condition.
Watch Transplant at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.
Yellowstone marathon
Every episodes of Yellowstone is going to air on Paramount Network Memorial Day weekend. Things get underway at 10 am ET/PT on Saturday.
Watch Yellowstone all weekend long on Paramount Network.
Emily is a freelance writer based in San Francisco. She's exceptionally passionate about what she does and her tech background coupled with my work as a television news producer helps her bring to the table a unique set of skills that you won’t find anywhere else. You can keep up with what she's watching now on Twitter @emily
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.