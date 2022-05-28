What's on TV for Saturday, May 28

Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.

How to watch Liverpool in the Premier League - Liverpool celebrate Alisson Becker's goal against West Brom in the Premier League 2020/21
Top picks tonight

UEFA Champions League

Are you ready for some futbol? The UEFA Champions League Final sees two historic clubs, Liverpool and Real Madrid, face for the UEFA Champions title outside of Paris.

Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid at 3 pm ET/noon PT on CBS.

MLB

Fox is airing baseball in primetime on Saturday, with three options depending on where you're watching from. With each game starting at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, fans will get either the Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks or Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets.

Watch the game in your area starting at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on Fox.

NHL playoffs

As the Stanley Cup Playoff inches closer to its final four teams, the Carolina Hurricanes look to become one of them by beating the New York Rangers in game 6 of their second round series; or can New York force a game 7?

Watch Hurricanes vs Rangers at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on ESPN>

Transplant

Tonight on a new episode of Transplant, Bash is haunted by his past as he helps a teenager with kidney problem and Mags treats a baby who is suffering from a complicated heart condition.

Watch Transplant at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Yellowstone marathon

Every episodes of Yellowstone is going to air on Paramount Network Memorial Day weekend. Things get underway at 10 am ET/PT on Saturday.

Watch Yellowstone all weekend long on Paramount Network.

