What's on TV for Sunday, April 17

Top picks tonight

American Idol

On this special three-hour episode of American Idol, the top 20 contestants will be revealed and will then perform to earn America's vote and land a spot in the top 14.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

NBA playoffs

The first round of the NBA playoffs continue. Here is the full schedule for Sunday's games:

TBD vs Miami Heat at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on TNT.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on ABC.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on TNT.

TBD vs Phoenix Suns at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on TNT.

Call the Midwife

An all new episode of Call the Midwife airs tonight. It's September 1967. Trixie has been assigned to a complicated case involving a crane driver who was injured in a workplace accident and is now paraplegic. He has been discharged from hospital, and is living back at home with his wife and children.

Watch Call the Midwife at 8 pm ET/PT on PBS.

Riverdale

On an all new Riverdale, to get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival's grip, Archie, Jughead and Betty devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats.

Watch Riverdale at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

MLB baseball

Tonight the Atlanta Braves are taking on the San Diego Padres on the baseball diamond. Tonight's game is being played from Petco Park in San Diego.

Watch Braves at Padres at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN.

S.W.A.T.

Tonight on a new S.W.A.T, when a series of deadly explosions hits oil derricks across Los Angeles, SWAT teams up to hunt down an activist-turned-terrorist.

Watch S.W.A.T. at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Transplant

Tonight on a new Transplant, Bash faces an ethical dilemma, caught between a gang member with a gunshot wound and the police officer looking for him.

Watch Transplant at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.