What's on TV for Sunday, April 24

Top picks tonight

American Idol

The top 14 singers perform on an all new American Idol, with Idol alum Gabby Barrett serving as this week's mentor.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Barry season 3

Bill Hader's dark comedy Barry returns for season 3 tonight. In the season premiere, Barry searches the dark web for jobs; Sally, now the creator and star of her own show, begins to feel the pressures of success; Noho Hank braves his first big test in interrogation; Gene ruminates over Fuches' crushing reveal.

Watch Barry at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO.

NBA playoffs

More first round action of the NBA playoffs today. Here's the full lineup of games:

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls, 1 pm ET/10 am PT on ABC

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets, 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT on ABC

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight on a new NCIS: Los Angeles, the NCIS team helps Naval intelligence officer Akhil Ali locate a fellow officer who went missing while recruiting foreign assets as potential sources of intelligence.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Rookie

Tonight on a new episode of The Rookie, Officer Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power plant.

Watch The Rookie at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Riverdale

Tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, after learning that Percival's plan to reinvigorate Riverdale would lead to the demise of Pop's, Tabitha searches for a way to fight back.

Watch Riverdale at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

S.W.A.T.

On a new S.W.A.T tonight, when Hicks witnesses the assassination of his longtime friend, a prominent judge, the team races to find the shooter and determine why he was targeted.

Watch S.W.A.T. at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Transplant

Tonight on a new Transplant, Bash is pressured by a patient's father to make a difficult decision. He is compelled to act according to his physician's oath and duty to save a life.

Watch Transplant at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.