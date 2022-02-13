What's on TV for Sunday, Feb. 13

Top Picks Tonight

Super Bowl LVI

Obviously the headliner tonight is Super Bowl LVI. The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL championship game from SoFi Stadium. Halftime performers include Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. Pregame show coverage of the big game starts at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

Watch Super Bowl LVI at 6 p.m. ET on NBC.

Puppy Bowl XVIII

Perhaps an event bigger draw than the Super Bowl is the Puppy Bowl. Tonight Team Ruff and Team Fluff storm the field for the Puppy Bowl XVIII.

Watch the Puppy Bowl live at 2 p.m. ET, with rebroadcast at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

Celebrity Big Brother

The competition to be the last in the Big Brother house continues, with an all new Celebrity Big Brother airing tonight.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Euphoria

On the latest episode of Euphoria, as relationships with mothers are tested, Rue tries to recover. Nate enjoys his newfound freedom.

Watch Euphoria at 9 p.m. ET on HBO or stream on HBO Max.