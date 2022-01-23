What's on TV for Sunday, Jan. 23
Top Picks Tonight
- The NFL Playoffs continue with two marquee matchups featuring Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady
- Euphoria season 2 continues with a brand new episode
- Stars get a chance to spin the wheel on a brand new Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round
Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, while Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes lead the way in the game featuring the Buffalo Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs as the NFL Playoffs continue.
Watch Rams vs Buccaneers at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Watch Bills vs Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.
Euphoria
On the latest episode of Euphoria, Rue pursues a new business venture as she helps forge a friendship between Jules and Elliot. Cassie settles into a routine, while Lexi pours herself into mounting a school play. Maddy considers getting back together with Nate, and Cal finds a target.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO or anytime after 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
Tonight on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Curtis Stone; Haley Joel Osment; and Tatyana Ali all spin the wheel.
Watch tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
NCIS: Hawai'i
Tonight on part one of a two-part NCIS: Hawai'i, when NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, Joseph Chan, they learn the last person he met with was his colleague, Maggie Shaw, Jane’s mentor and friend, who’s been kidnapped. Also, David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence service case officer arrives in Hawai’i, following a lead that connects Joseph’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent.
Watch NCIS: Hawai'i at 10 p.m. ET (or immediately following the Bills vs Chiefs game) on CBS.
