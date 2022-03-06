What's on TV for Sunday, March 6

Top picks tonight

The auditions continue for American Idol season 20

NBC debuts the brand new dating show The Courtship

An all new episode of Killing Eve's final season

American Idol

American Idol continues as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America's next singing sensation. Auditions continue across Los Angeles.

Watch American Idol at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Courtship

The new dating series The Courtship goes back in time as a modern day girl tired of modern dating will be courted by 16 men like they are living in the Regency Era. Don't expect chivalry to remove all the drama though.

Watch The Courtship at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Killing Eve

On an all new episode of Killing Eve, Eve locates Helene. Villanelle's quest for change goes awry. Carolyn is pushed aside by MI6 and is forced to seek cooperation elsewhere -- she needs to find out who ordered Kenny's hit.

Watch Killing Eve at 8 pm ET/PT on BBC America.

NBA Basketball

ABC will host a pair of NBA afternoon games featuring some of the best players and teams in the league.

First, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets head to Boston to play the Celtics. Watch Nets vs Celtics at 1 pm ET on ABC.

Then, it's an NBA Finals rematch from last season, as the Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 pm ET.

NCIS: Los Angeles

Tonight on a new NCIS: Los Angeles, when a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Bob's Burgers

Tonight on Bob's Burgers, Linda encourages Teddy to attend a farewell ceremony for the ship on which he served in the Navy, but it means confronting his Navy pals and his past.

Watch Bob's Burgers at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Family Guy

On a new Family Guy, Peter hires the town's new lawyer, Brick Baker, to represent him in litigation against his new neighbor, who turns out to be Brick. Meanwhile, Brian and Stewie become lobstermen.

Watch Family Guy at 9:30 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Transplant

Transplant season 2 premieres tonight, with team racing after a bus crashes and injures the kids; Bash meets someone from his past; Mags is struggling with the absence of Dr. Bishop.

Watch Transplant at 10 pm ET on NBC.