'The Courtship': release date, trailer and everything we know about the dating show

Tired of roses and pods on reality dating shows? Well The Courtship is taking things old school — like Pride & Prejudice style (or Bridgerton, if you prefer).

The Courtship is a brand new reality dating show that is going to air on NBC (on Peacock via Sky TV for U.K. viewers). Formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, the new series looks to bring to life the dreams of classical romantic pursuit made famous by the likes of Jane Austen.

From when you can watch it to who the heroine and her suitors are, here is everything you need to know about The Courtship.

The Courtship is set to debut on NBC on Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will hold that time slot for its entire first season run (no details on how many episodes there are going to be).

The reality dating show will then be made available for streaming the next day (Monday) for Peacock subscribers in the U.S. It will also be available to watch on Peacock via Sky TV in the U.K. on Mondays as well.

What is 'The Courtship' premise?

The idea of The Courtship is to create a Regency-era romantic story, complete with a castle setting and the need to not only win over the heroine, but her “court” (aka family and friends) as well.

The show will focus on a modern girl tired of modern dating. She is transported back to Regency-era England in the hope of finding love. In a grand 19th century castle set among the rolling hills of the English countryside, a group of 16 eligible suitors must battle to win her heart. However, it is not just the heroine who gets to have a say. Her “court” chooses dates for her and helps uncover which suitors deserve her love. As each attempts to out-romance the other, suitors find themselves at a weekly farewell ball where it will be revealed whether their journey in romance continues or their carriage awaits to return them to the modern world.

Who is in 'The Courtship' cast?

Nicole Remy on 'The Courtship' (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC)

The leading lady for The Courtship will be Nicole Remy, a 26-year-old software engineer from Seattle. According to NBC’s bio, at the start of the pandemic Nicole pursued a new career and learned coding, eventually allowing her to join a tech startup. She also was previously a part of the Seattle Seahawks cheerleading team, the Sea Gals, for two years. She enjoys fitness, nature, travel, reading and practices sustainability and mindfulness.

Nicole’s court will be made up of her mom, Dr. Claire Spain-Remy; her dad, Claude Remy; her sister, Danie; and friend, Tessa Cleary.

Her are the full list of 16 suitors taking part in The Courtship:

Daniel Bochicchio , 31, real estate agent, Staten Island, N.Y.

, 31, real estate agent, Staten Island, N.Y. Giuseppe Castronovo , 27, pizzeria owner, Point Pleasant, N.J.

, 27, pizzeria owner, Point Pleasant, N.J. Lincoln Chapman , 25, model, Nashville, Tenn.

, 25, model, Nashville, Tenn. Christian Lee Cones , 25, IT support manager, Los Angeles

, 25, IT support manager, Los Angeles Lewis Echavarria , 26, mortgage advisor, Miami

, 26, mortgage advisor, Miami Jaquan Holland , 30, teacher, Long Island, N.Y.

, 30, teacher, Long Island, N.Y. Dan Hunter , 32, travel company owner, Los Angeles

, 32, travel company owner, Los Angeles Derek Kesseler , 31, digital marketing manager, Vancouver, Canada

, 31, digital marketing manager, Vancouver, Canada Danny Kim , 31, former Air Force captain, Seoul, South Korea

, 31, former Air Force captain, Seoul, South Korea Alex “Achilles” King , 35, online fitness coach, San Diego

, 35, online fitness coach, San Diego Chandler “Chan” Luxe , 24, musical artist, West Hollywood, Calif.

, 24, musical artist, West Hollywood, Calif. Charlie Mumbray , 25, at-home personal trainer, Kent, England

, 25, at-home personal trainer, Kent, England Peter Saffa , 23, social media manager, Defiance, Mo.

, 23, social media manager, Defiance, Mo. Jarrett Schanzer , 35, anesthesiologist, Miami

, 35, anesthesiologist, Miami Nate Shanklin , 34, recruiter, Sacramento, Calif.

, 34, recruiter, Sacramento, Calif. Caleb Ward, 24, content creator, Hampton, Va.

The Courtship is hosted by Rick Edwards, from BBC Radio’s 5 Live Breakfast show and previously hosting BBC One’s !mpossible.

Check out the gallery below to see who is who on The Courtship:

Image 1 of 22 Nicole Remy (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 2 of 22 Claude Remy (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 3 of 22 Claire Spain-Remy (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 4 of 22 Danie Baker (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 5 of 22 Tessa Cleary (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 6 of 22 Daniel Bochicchio (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 7 of 22 Giuseppe Castronovo (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 8 of 22 Lincoln Chapman (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 9 of 22 Christian Lee Cones (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 10 of 22 Lewis Echavarria (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 11 of 22 Jaquan Holland (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 12 of 22 Dan Hunter (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 13 of 22 Derek Kesseler (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 14 of 22 Danny Kim (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 15 of 22 Alex “Achilles” King (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 16 of 22 Chandler “Chan” Luxe (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 17 of 22 Charlie Mumbray (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 18 of 22 Peter Saffa (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 19 of 22 Jarrett Schanzer (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 20 of 22 Nate Shanklin (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 21 of 22 Caleb Ward (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC) Image 22 of 22 Rick Edwards (Image credit: Sean Gleason/NBC)

Is there a 'The Courtship' trailer?

Just because they’re trying to emulate the courting practices of the Regency era, doesn’t mean that the drama viewers love from reality dating shows won’t be taking place, as evident by the trailer for The Courtship, which you can watch right here.

Also, you can take a virtual tour of the castle that is serving as the location for The Courtship right here:

How to watch 'The Courtship'

Airing on NBC, The Courtship will be readily available for U.S. viewers that have either a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service or who use a TV antenna, which can receive TV market’s local NBC station signal. Live TV streaming services are also an option, as NBC is included with popular services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Traditional pay-TV of live TV streaming subscribers can also watch the show the next day via NBC.com using their login information.

The Courtship will also be available to stream on demand the day after each new episode airs for Peacock Premium subscribers in the U.S. U.K. viewers who have Sky TV can also tune in on Mondays for new episodes of The Courtship, as Peacock is made available through Sky TV.