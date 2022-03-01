'The Courtship': release date, trailer and everything we know about the dating show
Inspired by 'Pride & Prejudice,' 'The Courtship' is a brand new reality dating series.
Tired of roses and pods on reality dating shows? Well The Courtship is taking things old school — like Pride & Prejudice style (or Bridgerton, if you prefer).
The Courtship is a brand new reality dating show that is going to air on NBC (on Peacock via Sky TV for U.K. viewers). Formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, the new series looks to bring to life the dreams of classical romantic pursuit made famous by the likes of Jane Austen.
From when you can watch it to who the heroine and her suitors are, here is everything you need to know about The Courtship.
When is 'The Courtship' release date?
The Courtship is set to debut on NBC on Sunday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will hold that time slot for its entire first season run (no details on how many episodes there are going to be).
The reality dating show will then be made available for streaming the next day (Monday) for Peacock subscribers in the U.S. It will also be available to watch on Peacock via Sky TV in the U.K. on Mondays as well.
What is 'The Courtship' premise?
The idea of The Courtship is to create a Regency-era romantic story, complete with a castle setting and the need to not only win over the heroine, but her “court” (aka family and friends) as well.
The show will focus on a modern girl tired of modern dating. She is transported back to Regency-era England in the hope of finding love. In a grand 19th century castle set among the rolling hills of the English countryside, a group of 16 eligible suitors must battle to win her heart. However, it is not just the heroine who gets to have a say. Her “court” chooses dates for her and helps uncover which suitors deserve her love. As each attempts to out-romance the other, suitors find themselves at a weekly farewell ball where it will be revealed whether their journey in romance continues or their carriage awaits to return them to the modern world.
Who is in 'The Courtship' cast?
The leading lady for The Courtship will be Nicole Remy, a 26-year-old software engineer from Seattle. According to NBC’s bio, at the start of the pandemic Nicole pursued a new career and learned coding, eventually allowing her to join a tech startup. She also was previously a part of the Seattle Seahawks cheerleading team, the Sea Gals, for two years. She enjoys fitness, nature, travel, reading and practices sustainability and mindfulness.
Nicole’s court will be made up of her mom, Dr. Claire Spain-Remy; her dad, Claude Remy; her sister, Danie; and friend, Tessa Cleary.
Her are the full list of 16 suitors taking part in The Courtship:
- Daniel Bochicchio, 31, real estate agent, Staten Island, N.Y.
- Giuseppe Castronovo, 27, pizzeria owner, Point Pleasant, N.J.
- Lincoln Chapman, 25, model, Nashville, Tenn.
- Christian Lee Cones, 25, IT support manager, Los Angeles
- Lewis Echavarria, 26, mortgage advisor, Miami
- Jaquan Holland, 30, teacher, Long Island, N.Y.
- Dan Hunter, 32, travel company owner, Los Angeles
- Derek Kesseler, 31, digital marketing manager, Vancouver, Canada
- Danny Kim, 31, former Air Force captain, Seoul, South Korea
- Alex “Achilles” King, 35, online fitness coach, San Diego
- Chandler “Chan” Luxe, 24, musical artist, West Hollywood, Calif.
- Charlie Mumbray, 25, at-home personal trainer, Kent, England
- Peter Saffa, 23, social media manager, Defiance, Mo.
- Jarrett Schanzer, 35, anesthesiologist, Miami
- Nate Shanklin, 34, recruiter, Sacramento, Calif.
- Caleb Ward, 24, content creator, Hampton, Va.
The Courtship is hosted by Rick Edwards, from BBC Radio’s 5 Live Breakfast show and previously hosting BBC One’s !mpossible.
Check out the gallery below to see who is who on The Courtship:
Is there a 'The Courtship' trailer?
Just because they’re trying to emulate the courting practices of the Regency era, doesn’t mean that the drama viewers love from reality dating shows won’t be taking place, as evident by the trailer for The Courtship, which you can watch right here.
Also, you can take a virtual tour of the castle that is serving as the location for The Courtship right here:
How to watch 'The Courtship'
Airing on NBC, The Courtship will be readily available for U.S. viewers that have either a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service or who use a TV antenna, which can receive TV market’s local NBC station signal. Live TV streaming services are also an option, as NBC is included with popular services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
Traditional pay-TV of live TV streaming subscribers can also watch the show the next day via NBC.com using their login information.
The Courtship will also be available to stream on demand the day after each new episode airs for Peacock Premium subscribers in the U.S. U.K. viewers who have Sky TV can also tune in on Mondays for new episodes of The Courtship, as Peacock is made available through Sky TV.
