What's on TV for Thursday, Dec. 9

Top Picks Tonight

And Just Like That... , a Sex and the City spinoff series, debuts on HBO Max

Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich on a new Big Sky

Gina promises to help Harry give his ailing wife a special anniversary dinner on a new B Positive .

Tonight, the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in some football. The game is being played from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Swan Song

Swan Song follows retired hairdresser and local bar performer icon Pat Pitsenbarger (Udo Kier), who has given up on life from the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio, nursing home. But when Pat gets word that a former client's dying wish was for him to style her final hairdo, he sets out on an epic journey across Sandusky to confront the ghosts of his past — and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job. Swan Song is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering oneself, and looking gorgeous while doing so. Written and directed by Todd Stephens, Swan Song also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans and Michael Urie.

Watch anytime on Hulu.

Big Sky

Tonight on a new Big Sky, Cassie and Jenny discover a gruesome message meant for Dietrich in their search to find Travis, leading them to fear the worst.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

And Just Like That...

The HBO Max original And Just Like That…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Watch anytime on HBO Max.

Grey's Anatomy

Tonight on a new Grey's Anatomy, Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

B Positive

Tonight on a new B Positive, Gina promises to help Harry give his ailing wife a special anniversary dinner. Also, Drew connects with a charming young woman while on the road.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.