What's on TV for Thursday, Feb. 24

Top Picks Tonight

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return with a special crossover episode.

A brand new episode of Ghosts on CBS

The original Law & Order returns after 11 years for a brand new season

Grey's Anatomy & Station 19

ABC's Thursday night dramas Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return after their winter break with a special crossover episode.

On Station 19, a new chief starts at Station 19. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a young girl seeking help and a call about an SUV flown over a cliff.

On Grey's Anatomy, the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors grapple with the aftermath of the car crash that involved some of their own, while Meredith works to save Dr. Hamilton's life.

Watch Station 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Ghosts

Tonight on a brand new Ghosts, Sasappis offers to help Sam complete the B&B website so they can begin taking reservations. However, they butt heads over the creative direction.

Watch Ghosts at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Law & Order

After 11 years off the air, the original Law & Order is returning with a brand new season. In the premiere episode, newly acquainted partners Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a notorious entertainer. A dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the DA's office.

Watch Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Young Sheldon

Tonight on Young Sheldon, Sheldon butts heads with Dr. Lee, a new scientist in the lab. Also, Mary is given a lotto ticket.

Watch Young Sheldon at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

United States of Al

On a new United States of Al, Riley finally realizes how hard it was on Vanessa to be home while he was deployed in Afghanistan.

Watch United States of Al at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Karma's World Music Videos

Step into Karma's musical world as she rocks the mic — and her curls — for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Last Rite

Lucy, a study-from-home medical student and sleep paralysis victim, moves in with her boyfriend and finds out all is not as it seems when she falls pray to a demonic force hell bent on ripping her apart from within. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest, Father Roberts for help. With time running out and the dark force consuming her from inside, Father Roberts is forced to make a choice, do the right thing and get the church involved, or help Lucy by conducting his own exorcism against the will of the church.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Big Sky

Tonight on Big Sky, reeling from the emotional news of Joseph's death, Jenny and Cassie desperately search for answers.

Watch Big Sky at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.