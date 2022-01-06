What's on TV for Thursday, Jan. 6
By Emily Price published
New episodes of 'Young Sheldon,' 'Law & Order: SVU' and 'The Blacklist' highlight Thursday's slate.
Top Picks Tonight
- Sheldon gets his own dorm room tonight on a new episode of Young Sheldon
- The SVU is called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on a new Law & Order: SVU
- On The Blacklist, Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen's death
- See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide
Young Sheldon
Young Sheldon is back with a brand new episode. Sheldon gets a dorm room all to himself. Also, Meemaw gains an unwanted business partner.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Law & Order: SVU
We're taking a little trip back in time tonight on a new holiday episode of Law & Order: SVU. Tonight, the SVU is called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve. Rollins catches up with an old flame.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
The Blacklist
Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, in a series of flashbacks, Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen's death.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Women of the Movement
The new ABC miniseries Women of the Movement premieres tonight. This anthology series chronicles the Civil Rights Movement as told by the women behind it. This first six-episodes focuses on the mother of Emmett Till, played by Adrienne Warren.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
NHL Hockey
The Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins take the ice for some hockey on ESPN.
Watch at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
B Positive
On a new B Positive, Drew returns to be with Gina and the retirement home residents and staff to mourn the death of a friend.
Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Ghosts
Tonight on a new Ghosts, Sam and Jay travel to where Sam's mother, Sheryl, died to see if she's now a ghost. Also, Sasappis divulges a secret to his fellow ghosts that he overheard Sam and Jay discussing.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.