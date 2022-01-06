What's on TV for Thursday, Jan. 6

Top Picks Tonight

Sheldon gets his own dorm room tonight on a new episode of Young Sheldon

The SVU is called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on a new Law & Order: SVU

On The Blacklist , Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen's death

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon is back with a brand new episode. Sheldon gets a dorm room all to himself. Also, Meemaw gains an unwanted business partner.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Law & Order: SVU

We're taking a little trip back in time tonight on a new holiday episode of Law & Order: SVU. Tonight, the SVU is called in to help investigate a wave of hate crimes on Christmas Eve. Rollins catches up with an old flame.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The Blacklist

Tonight on a new episode of The Blacklist, in a series of flashbacks, Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen's death.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Women of the Movement

The new ABC miniseries Women of the Movement premieres tonight. This anthology series chronicles the Civil Rights Movement as told by the women behind it. This first six-episodes focuses on the mother of Emmett Till, played by Adrienne Warren.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

NHL Hockey

The Minnesota Wild and the Boston Bruins take the ice for some hockey on ESPN.

Watch at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

B Positive

On a new B Positive, Drew returns to be with Gina and the retirement home residents and staff to mourn the death of a friend.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Ghosts

Tonight on a new Ghosts, Sam and Jay travel to where Sam's mother, Sheryl, died to see if she's now a ghost. Also, Sasappis divulges a secret to his fellow ghosts that he overheard Sam and Jay discussing.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.