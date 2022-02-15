What's on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Top Picks Tonight

The Winter Olympics continue, with bobsledding highlighting tonight's coverage

The three remaining couples will dance to "Do you Love Me" on The Real Dirty Dancing

On a new black-ish , Dre is worried when a coworker has a better sneaker collection than him

2022 Olympics

The third and final runs of the two-man event in bobsled, the women's short program in figure skating, the first runs for the men's slalom in Alpine skiing highlight NBC's primetime Winter Olympics coverage.

Watch the Winter Olympics across NBCU platforms all day, with NBC's primetime coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Real Dirty Dancing

Tonight on a new episode of The Real Dirty Dancing, the three remaining couples will dance to "Do you Love Me." As only two couples can make it to the finale, dance to "Time of My Life" and do the iconic lift, one couple will be eliminated.

Watch The Real Dirty Dancing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

black-ish

Tonight on black-ish, Dre spirals after finding out his white co-worker Griffin has a better sneaker collection than him. Meanwhile, Bow lets Diane take a day off from school against Pops' advice.

Watch at 9:30pm EST on ABC

Queens

Tonight on Queens, as the Queens prepare to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, they cannot help but notice the void Brianna's absence from the group has left.

Watch Queens at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, a tragic accident occurs at Jessica's sister's gender reveal party, putting her brother-in-law's life in jeopardy.

Watch The Resident at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.