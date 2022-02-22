What's on TV for Tuesday, Feb. 22

Top Picks Tonight

This Is Us returns with an all new episode in its final season

Max is back working at the hospital on New Amsterdam

Janine and Ava teach the after-school step class on Abbott Elementary

This Is Us

On a new This Is Us, Beth prepares her dancers for the first big dance recital at her new job.

Watch This Is Us at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on New Amsterdam, Max formulates a bold plan to help New Amsterdam before it's too late. Reynolds and Dr. Fuentes fight over the best way to handle a risky surgery.

Watch New Amsterdam at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Abbott Elementary

Tonight on Abbott Elementary, Janine is thrilled when Ava asks to help her teach the after-school step class, but the two don't see eye to eye on how to run the program.

Watch Abbott Elementary at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

black-ish

Tonight on a new black-ish, Charlie announces that he is marrying Vivica A. Fox and asks Dre to be his best man. Meanwhile, Diane's ongoing feud with the groom costs her an invite to the wedding.

Watch black-ish at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The Resident

On a new episode of The Resident, when things from Billie's past begin to come to light, she is the subject of whispers and stares around the hospital and the team struggles to find the best way to support her.

Watch. The Resident at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Pig Royalty

Discover a competition unlike any other as families showcase pigs across Texas. These prized swine and the people who raise them are some of the fiercest contenders around.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.