What's on TV for Tuesday, Jan. 11

Top Picks Tonight

Nicky, Rebecca, and Miguel go on a road trip on a new This Is Us

Helen takes on a new job on the latest episode of New Amsterdam

Bow and Ruby question the new boy Diane is dating on an all new black-ish

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

This Is Us

The final season of This Is Us continues tonight with a brand new episode. Tonight Nicky, Rebecca and Miguel go on a road trip to find Sally, Nicky's long-lost love.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new New Amsterdam, Helen takes the reins at NHS Hampstead Hospital while Max gets creative to help a patient in need. Reynolds reaches a decision about Dr. Malvo.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

black-ish

On a new black-ish, Dre can't seem to land a good pitch now that he's moved up to general marketing at his firm and begins to doubt himself. Meanwhile, Bow and Ruby question the new boy Diane is dating.

Watch at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Queens

On a new episode of Queens, putting old rivalries aside, the ladies embark on a new career venture with Zadie, aka "Lady Z." Meanwhile, Jill faces her past while standing up to her disapproving father.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

FBI: Most Wanted

Tonight on FBI: Most Wanted, the Fugitive Task Force chases a killer who plays a twisted game of cat and mouse with his victims. Also, Hana shares something personal about herself with her new roommate, Ortiz.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Our Kind of People

Tonight on a new Our Kind of People, Bid Week at the Gracities finds Angela as close as ever to getting everything she wants. Meanwhile, Teddy confronts Leah.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.