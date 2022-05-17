What's on TV for Tuesday, May 17

Top picks tonight

This Is Us

There are just two episodes left ever for This Is Us, including an all new episode tonight, where the Pearsons gather around Rebecca's bedside.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Resident

Tonight on The Resident, in the season finale, Conrad contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic. Meanwhile, Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Ian is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain. Then, Kit and Bell celebrate their engagement and Padma receives the news she has been waiting

Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Mr. Mayor

On the series finale of Mr. Mayor, Arpi and Neil square off in the televised mayoral recall debate. James reveals information that may change the course of his and Mikaela's relationship.

Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on New Amsterdam, when an elder care facility shuts down, New Amsterdam is forced to intake many new patients. Max struggles with his decision to head back to London.

Watch New Amsterdam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.

NBA playoffs

The NBA conference finals tip off with the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Watch Celtics vs Heat at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ESPN.

NHL playoffs

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs begins with a pair of games on TNT. Here is the full schedule:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT

St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT