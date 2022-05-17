What's on TV for Tuesday, May 17
By Emily Price published
Here's our picks for the best of TV tonight.
Top picks tonight
This Is Us
There are just two episodes left ever for This Is Us, including an all new episode tonight, where the Pearsons gather around Rebecca's bedside.
Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.
The Resident
Tonight on The Resident, in the season finale, Conrad contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic. Meanwhile, Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Ian is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain. Then, Kit and Bell celebrate their engagement and Padma receives the news she has been waiting
Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.
Mr. Mayor
On the series finale of Mr. Mayor, Arpi and Neil square off in the televised mayoral recall debate. James reveals information that may change the course of his and Mikaela's relationship.
Watch Mr. Mayor at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC.
New Amsterdam
Tonight on New Amsterdam, when an elder care facility shuts down, New Amsterdam is forced to intake many new patients. Max struggles with his decision to head back to London.
Watch New Amsterdam at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC.
NBA playoffs
The NBA conference finals tip off with the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.
Watch Celtics vs Heat at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on ESPN.
NHL playoffs
The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs begins with a pair of games on TNT. Here is the full schedule:
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT
St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT
Emily is a freelance writer based in San Francisco. She's exceptionally passionate about what she does and her tech background coupled with my work as a television news producer helps her bring to the table a unique set of skills that you won’t find anywhere else. You can keep up with what she's watching now on Twitter @emily
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.