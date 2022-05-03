What's on TV for Tuesday, May 3

Top picks tonight

This Is Us

There's just a few weeks left before the series finale of This Is Us. Tonight on a brand new episode, we take a look at Miguel over the years.

Watch This Is Us at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.

NBA playoffs

The second round of the NBA playoffs are underway. Here are the slate of games taking place on Tuesday:

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on TNT

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on TNT

NHL playoffs

The puck is dropping on the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as a number of first round series get underway tonight. Here's the full schedule:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ESPN

Washington Capitals vs Florida Panthers, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on ESPN2

Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT on ESPN

Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN2

Young Rock

Tonight on a new Young Rock, Texas, 1996: Dwayne gets an incredible opportunity: his first match will be for the WWF. After meeting legends and future legends backstage, he soon discovers there's more to the match.

Watch Young Rock at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Chase

Tonight on The Chase, season three of ABC's quiz show kicks off with new Chaser and world's fastest quizzer, Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell.

Watch The Chase at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

The Resident

Tonight on The Resident, when one of the doctors is shot outside the hospital, the ER is put into lockdown and the team races to save one of their own. Elsewhere, Devon and The Raptor work with a patient who learns he is unable to receive a lung transplant, due to his vaccination status. Meanwhile, Devon and Leela try to juggle the new dynamics of their relationship and Cade’s father arrives at Chastain

Watch The Resident at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.