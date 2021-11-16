What's on TV for Tuesday, Nov. 16

Season 6 of Riverdale kicks off tonight; Max takes drastic measures to help several undocumented immigrants on a new New Amsterdam; and the family gathers around Teddy after his latest health crisis on a new Our Kind of People.

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

College Basketball

Tonight Virginia is taking on No. 15-ranked Houston in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Fertitta Center in Houston.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

New Amsterdam

Tonight on a new New Amsterdam, Max takes drastic measures to help several undocumented immigrants after a fire destroys the church where they had sought refuge.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, a new group of interns start their first day with Devon at Chastain. Kit and Bell try to convince Conrad to come back to Chastain. The Raptor's mother ends up back in the ER. Leela and Padma deal with an unexpected visit from their parents.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Riverdale

Tonight on the season 6 premiere of Riverdale, Veronica and Reggie are now the town's power couple, while Jughead and Tabitha move in together. But with Cheryl demanding a return to the "old ways," this serenity will surely not last.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

FBI

Tonight on a new episode of FBI, after a young girl is kidnapped from her daycare, the team must help her parents navigate a debt owed to the deadly gang in their neighborhood.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Our Kind of People

Tonight on Our Kind of People, the family gathers around Teddy after his latest health crisis, as Angela and Leah bond over their newfound common enemy Alex, who makes a move to win back Raymond.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.