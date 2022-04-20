What's on TV for Wednesday, April 20

Top picks tonight

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new The Masked Singer, a brand new group of five singers are introduced in the third and final group round of the season. Who will be unmasked?

Watch The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Chicago Med

On a new Chicago Med, Will and Hannah work to save a surrogate's baby. Charles cares for a former patient of Lonnie's who's on a hunger strike. Ethan and Archer help a patient with ties to Ethan's late father. Dylan and Maggie are stumped by a drunk patient who claims to be sober.

Watch Chicago Med at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The Wonder Years

On The Wonder Years tonight, Bill is excited to have made tenure at the university, only to find that his focus on career and family has cost him his spot in his band. Lillian encourages Bill to write and perform solo, especially as an attractive young jazz singer approaches Bill to collaborate. Meanwhile, Bruce adjusts to living at home.

Watch The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Survivor

On a brand new Survivor, castaways are officially merged into one tribe, and individual immunity is now on the line. At the challenge, castaways try to negotiate with Jeff to get four days’ worth of rice for their tribe.

Watch Survivor at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Chicago Fire

On a new Chicago Fire, Firehouse 51 tackles a fire caused by a dropped jet engine and one of their own is accused of a theft related to the incident. Kidd and Boden disapprove of Kylie's potential new love interest.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

The Goldbergs

Tonight on The Goldbergs, Beverly decides to join Adam and Brea on their much-anticipated beachside vacation in Miami to take of care of Pops’ possessions at his Florida condominium. Meanwhile, Barry’s celebratory joy after acing the MCAT is short-lived after Erica becomes the local hero when she saves a man from choking at the mall food court.

Watch The Goldbergs at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Home Economics

Tonight on a new episode of Home Economics, The entire Hayworth family goes to attend the Windmount Academy musical to support Gretchen and Sarah. Meanwhile, in an effort to help calm Tom’s nerves as he awaits news about his book, Marina proposes they take the edge off and relax by taking edibles.

Watch Home Economics at 9:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

A Million Little Things

On a new A Million Little Things, Gary, Maggie, Eddie and Anna go on a double date where Anna has an awkward encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Eddie struggles to reconnect with fans at a music convention.

Watch A Million Little Things at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.