What's on TV for Wednesday, Dec. 8

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Miami Heat in some NBA basketball. The game is being played from FTX Arena in Miami.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Chicago Fire

Tonight on a new Chicago Fire, Gallo, Violet and Ritter debut their microbrewery business at Winterfest. Brett prepares to present her paramedicine program to an oversight panel.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Welcome to Earth

It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet’s surface, but look closer and you’ll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over! Welcome to Earth, a Disney Plus original series from National Geographic, follows two-time Academy Award-nominee Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. Throughout the six-part limited series, Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals.

Watch anytime on Disney Plus.

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new The Masked Singer, the final two singers from "Group B" perform solo, and then with celebrity duet partners and show panelists Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, before one is unmasked and sent home.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

CSI: Vegas

Tonight on a new CSI: Vegas, when David Hodges goes missing, the entire CSI team searches for any piece of evidence that can help locate him, clear his name and save the reputation of the entire crime lab.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.