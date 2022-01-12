What's on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 12

Top Picks Tonight

The Price Is Right honors first responders in a special primetime airing

A firefighter is struck by a power line on a new Chicago Fire

The chef's challenge their teams to create a delicious Italian dinner on a new Next Level Chef

The Price Is Right at Night

One of TV's most popular game shows, The Price Is Right, is coming to primetime. This special episode of the long-running game show hosted by Drew Carey will honor first responders.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Chicago Fire

Tonight on a new Chicago Fire, on a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury. Brett is visited by Scott and Amelia. Violet gets a surprise envelope.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Next Level Chef

Tonight on Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create a delicious Italian dinner.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

College Basketball

Tonight, St. John's is taking on Connecticut in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from Gampel Pavilion.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports.

The Wonder Years

Tonight on a new episode of The Wonder Years, Brad works through his nerves preparing for his bar mitzvah speech while Dean ends his friendship with Keisa when Charlene tells him he can't be friends with other girls.

Watch at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Chicago P.D.

On a new Chicago P.D. Voight employs his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case. Atwater, who once again struggles to reconcile his personal and professional life, reaches a decision.

Watch at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Worst Cooks in America

On a new Worst Cooks in America, the recruits find boot camp transformed into a gladiator-style arena. Chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks challenge their stamina, speed, and palates.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.