What's on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 26
By Emily Price published
Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz; plus new episodes of 'Next Level Chef' and 'The Amazing Race.'
Top Picks Tonight
- The Phoenix Suns take on the Utah Jazz on a NBA ball night
- Gordon Ramsay challenges teams to create all types of burgers on a new Next Level Chef
- The teams continue their journey toward $1 million on The Amazing Race
- See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide
NBA Basketball
Tonight, the Phoenix Suns are taking on the Utah Jazz in a game between two of the top teams in the NBA's Western Conference. Tonight's game is being played from Vivint Arena in Utah.
Watch at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Next Level Chef
Tonight on Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge their teams to create all types of burgers.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
The Amazing Race
On a new episode of The Amazing Race, teams race through Switzerland, where racers bungee jump over 700 feet off the Verzasca Dam.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Batwoman
Batwoman's hands are full as she juggles Jada's (Robin Givens) demands and Mary's ever-increasing power and a new romantic entanglement tonight on a new Batwoman.
Watch at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
I Can See Your Voice
Tonight on a new I Can See Your Voice, Ashanti, Alison Brie and Joel McHale join the show to see if they can guess which contestants can sing before hearing their voice.
Watch at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
NHL Hockey
It's an original six matchup as old rivals the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings face off in this week's NHL on TNT game.
Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
