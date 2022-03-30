What's on TV for Wednesday, March 30

Top picks tonight

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer, a brand-new group of contestants take the stage for the first time, each representing Team Good, Team Bad or Team Cuddly.

Watch The Masked Singer at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Survivor

On an all new episode of Survivor, one castaway paints a target on their back when they attempt to pit their tribe mates against one another; another tribe dives their way to victory after piecing together a big win in the immunity challenge.

Watch Survivor at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Beyond the Edge

Celebrities continue to try and deal with the wilderness for charity on a new Beyond the Edge. With eight celebrities remaining in the Panama jungle, Colton seeks medical care after a snake bite and Jodie struggles with a solo 67-yard swim during the "Banner Yet Wave" adventure challenge.

Watch Beyond the Edge at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Flash

Tonight on a new episode of The Flash, Barry and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City.

Watch The Flash at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Kung Fu

Tonight on Kung Fu, after finding himself in a bind, Dennis turns to Nicky for help, leading them to uncover an auto theft ring; when an argument about family causes Henry and Nicky to have their first real fight, Henry reluctantly reconnects with his estranged father.

Watch Kung Fu at 9 pm ET/PT on The CW.

Domino Masters

Tonight on Domino Masters, four new teams of domino enthusiasts face off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament with movie themes.

Watch Domino Masters at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.