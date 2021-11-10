What's on TV for Wednesday, Nov. 10

The CMA Awards are tonight; the final four "Group A" singers will compete in the semifinals and two will be eliminated from the competition on a new episode of The Masked Singer; and Dylan's loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged on a new episode of Chicago Med.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

55th Annual CMA Awards

Tonight, the best in country music will be honored at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and featuring performances from Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and more.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Chicago Med

Tonight on a new episode of Chicago Med, Dylan's loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged when an old family friend and veteran cop exhibits concerning behavior.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Gentefied season 2

As the Morales family rallies to fight Pop's deportation, cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face new challenges in their romantic and professional lives.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Masked Singer

Tonight on a new episode of The Masked Singer, the final four "Group A" singers will compete in the semifinals and two will be eliminated from the competition.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Animal

This immersive series follows the world's most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Tonight on a new DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ava, Behrad and Gary arrive in New York City, they track down Dr. Gwyn Davies, who isn't the scientist they expected. Astra, Spooner and Gideon are still trying to stop the Legends.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.