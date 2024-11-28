Why General Hospital is not new on November 28 and November 29

If you’re a General Hospital fan, you may be sad to learn that on November 28 and November 29 the soap won’t be airing new episodes. This means you’ll have to wait to find out what happens next to your favorite players in Port Charles.

As for why the daytime series is taking a break, it boils down to turkey and football. Thursday, November 28, is Thanksgiving in the US, so the powers that be are opting not to air a new episode on the holiday as many people will be preoccupied with making preparations for the occasion as well as watching special sporting events. However, Thursday won’t be a complete day without General Hospital, as a rerun airs in its usual time slot. The episode that originally aired on July 19 is airing again, and it’s highlighted by the following brief synopsis, “Trina wrestles with her grief; Sasha encourages Cody.”

On Friday, November 29, the soap is off the air completely as college football takes over. Oklahoma State plays Colorado, scheduled to kick off at noon ET/9 am PT. So the next new episode of General Hospital is not slated to air until Monday, December 2.

This all means viewers will have to exercise some patience over the next few days, which may be tough given all that’s going on in Port Charles. For example, with Michael (Chad Duell) transforming into “Dark Michael” before our eyes as he sets to take down Drew (Cameron Mathison), there are a lot of questions as to whether or not Michael’s plan will go off without a hitch. Especially considering, Chad Duell is set to leave the soap at the top of the new year.

Then there’s Ava’s (Maura West) trial and Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) pledge to get revenge on her for the loss of her baby. With Kristina’s temper getting the best of her and Ric (Rick Hearst) up to his old tricks, will Ava again walk away from a tragic incident a free woman (she should as she didn’t actually attempt to harm anyone this time around).

And what about Lulu (Alexa Havins)? Now that she is awake and trying to figure out what’s going on, will she make her way back to a grieving Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), or will she find herself drifting toward Cody (Josh Kelly)? Oh and speaking of Dante, with him and Jason (Steve Burton) moving into the Quartermaine Estate, how will this soapy version of Full House work out?

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .