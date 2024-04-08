Why is General Hospital not new today, April 8?

In a bit of disappointing news for General Hospital fans, the show is not airing a new episode on Monday, April 8. While this means viewers will have to wait a little longer to see what's next for residents of Port Charles, the break in the schedule is due to a very good reason.

Today, millions are awaiting the total solar eclipse, an event that occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, obstructing the view of the sun. To help mark the occasion, ABC is booting General Hospital for the day to air the two-hour ABC News special, Eclipse Across America starting at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. David Muir and Linsey Davis anchor the news program and coverage showcases the eclipse from several locations throughout the US.

Now back to General Hospital, there's a lot for fans to look forward to when the show picks back up with a new episode on Tuesday, April 9. General Hospital spoilers for the week hint that John "Jagger" Cates (Adam J. Harrington) is going to face some trouble, and Carly (Laura Wright) of all people is going to be his hero. Considering how she feels about the FBI agent and his dealings with Jason (Steve Burton), this should prove rather interesting.

Then there's Ava (Maura West) and Sonny (Maurice Benard). It appears Ava will continue to sneak around and seemingly plot against the mob boss, leaving us to wonder what she's really up to lately. Is she jockeying to get back into the criminal underworld, plotting to take down Sonny to make it happen?

It also looks as if Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) will be spending some time together as they work to get the next issue of Crimson off the ground. While arguing between the two is teased, could their hatred for one another boil over into perhaps forbidden passion?

Some entertaining drama is in the foreseeable future in Port Charles and you don't want to miss a thing.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .