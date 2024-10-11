Will there be an ESPN Plus Black Friday deal in 2024?

Sports fans who want to live stream live games or series over the internet have probably already tested out ESPN Plus, the all-in-one streaming service owned by sporting powerhouse ESPN, but with its price being quite high prospective subscribers are probably wondering if there could be a Black Friday ESPN Plus deal.

Black Friday is an annual sales season around late-November, which culminates in the titular day itself which is Friday, November 29 in 2024. Many retailers kick off discounts including high street brands, online retailers and digital services, including other services owned by ESPN owner Disney.

And with ESPN Plus typically costing $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, a saving on your first few months of a subscription would be greatly appreciated.

Since Black Friday is still quite a while away, it's impossible to say for now whether an ESPN Plus deal will spring up to reduce the cost of a subscription. But we can use precedent to make some predictions, and that's what we'll be doing right now.

So let's take a look as to whether there will be an ESPN Plus deal over Black Friday.

More Black Friday options:

Will there be a Black Friday deal on ESPN Plus subscriptions?

For most streaming services, I can confidently predict whether we'll see a discount, but it's not quite as clear cut for ESPN Plus.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are two key reasons that one might not pop up. Firstly, there wasn't an ESPN Plus deal for Black Friday last year, which would suggest that ESPN isn't in the business of price cuts. And secondly, ESPN is launching Venu Sports soon, an all-in-one sports bundle which includes content from various broadcasters, and it'll probably want to save its reductions until that launches to encourage people to test out the new service.

But I also have three reasons why there might be an ESPN Plus deal. Firstly, ESPN Plus is in the midst of a price hike, and a temporary discount might ease this increase. Secondly, Disney does sometimes offer price cuts on its streaming services, with Disney Plus getting an annual deal around September each year and Hulu often seeing Black Friday deals.

My other reason is that ESPN Plus has been having a wobbly year in terms of subscriber count. As per Statista, the count fell from 26 million in Q4 2023 to 25.2 million in Q1 2024 and even further to 24.8 million in Q2. While Q3 saw an increase, it was only of 0.1 million, and it's hard to deny that things are getting tough for ESPN Plus with many other streaming services getting more competitive in the sports market. So a Black Friday deal would ensure fans would stick to ESPN Plus.

Current ESPN Plus deals

The nearest thing to a 'deal' we usually see on ESPN Plus isn't just for Black Friday, it's available year-round. This is the Disney Bundle, a combo package that combines Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for $14.99.

You can drop ESPN Plus to reduce the price or get ad-free Hulu and Disney Plus for an increased cost, so there are options depending on what bundle you'd like.

As Black Friday draws closer, we'll update this article with any deals that get announced, or with more information as it emerges.