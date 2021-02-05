You can now preorder 'Raya and the Last Dragon' on Disney Plus Premier Access

Raya and the Last Dragon — the second film to hit the Disney+ Premier Access program — is now available for preorder ahead of its March 5 premiere. You don't get anything extra for ponying up your $29.99 (which you'll have to pay in addition to your usual Disney+ subscription fee) ahead of time, but then again you also won't have to worry about it later.

Additionally, theater tickets also are available for presale.

Here's the official line on the movie from Disney:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

As part of the Premier Access program, you'll have to pay that extra fee to watch Raya when it premieres. And you can watch it as much as you want after paying that fee. But that window of pseudo-exclusivity is only temporary. Raya and the Last Dragon will be available in the Disney+ general population on June 4 — no extra fee required.

Raya and the Last Dragon follows the live-action remake of Mulan as the second Premier Access title. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in November 2020 that "we were very pleased with the results of Mulan as a Premier Access title." It didn't, however, give any sort of numbers to go along with that statement.

You can get your preorder on at disneyplus.com/raya.