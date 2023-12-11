Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 review: the saga comes to an end

The ninth (yes, NINTH!) and final movie in The Gabriel Series at Passionflix has arrived. Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 plays double duty as the final movie in the Gabriel's Redemption trilogy and the final movie in the nine-movie saga.

Four years have passed since Melanie Zanetti and Giulio Berruti first stepped in front of the cameras as Julia Mitchell and Professor Gabriel Emerson. The first movie premiered in May 2020 when the world looked very different, but one thing remains the same: the ability for these movies to bring fans together all over the world.

The movies, directed by Passionflix CEO Tosca Musk, are based on the bestselling books by Sylvain Reynard. The complete series made cinematic history as Musk became the first director ever to direct nine feature films in a franchise.

In this final installment, Julia and Gabriel must contend with differing opinions on pregnancy, being faced with meeting Gabriel's birth family and an old threat come back to haunt the couple. Along the way we see cast members from throughout the saga return to tie up loose ends, get their own happy ending and, in some cases, try to settle old scores.

As with the Gabriel's Inferno and Gabriel's Rapture trilogies, Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 was filmed as a block with Gabriel's Redemption Part 1 and Gabriel's Redemption Part 2. Despite being filmed at the same time, though, there is a definite sense that Part 3 is the end of the saga.

Passionistas have watched this couple discover each other and bond over the course of nine movies. And after four years, it really feels like these characters have known each other forever. The chemistry between Zanetti and Berruti is intense, which makes Julia and Gabriel's relationship even more realistic.

Zanetti and Berruti deliver stellar performances in Part 3. As Julia and Gabriel, they're faced with some intense situations that puts a strain on their marriage, but they manage to pull through with their love and faith.

Though readers know what happens at the end of Reynard's book, we won't spoil anything here. But we will say that all of those key moments fans have been eagerly anticipating are everything you could hope for, and more. There's a special moment at the end that's sure to bring smiles and tears, so have those tissues ready.

Seeing the evolution of these two fictional characters on screen has been something special. Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 masterfully brings The Gabriel Series to an end and is everything a fan could hope for.

The first eight movies in The Gabriel Series are available to stream on Passionflix now. Gabriel's Redemption Part 3 premieres Thursday, December 14, exclusively on Passionflix.