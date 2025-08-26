Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY? Darren Osborne accuses Jacob as fears for Morgan mount!

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is beside himself when his youngest daughter Morgan (Lottie-Rose Mulhall) is still missing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Morgan vanished in yesterday’s episode when big sister Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith), who was supposed to be looking after her, left her alone while she rushed out to meet her boyfriend, Jacob Omari (Ethaniel Davey).

Frankie encourages Jacob to lie about where they were when Morgan went missing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight the Osbornes are frantically trying to locate the little girl and want to know who is responsible for taking her after their house was broken into.

Detective Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) is helping with the search and asking everyone questions.

Frankie encourages Jacob to lie and say that they were at the house the whole time when Morgan went missing, not wanting to get into any further trouble.

Nancy is furious when she hears Frankie and Jacob left Morgan home alone. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However Jacob forces Frankie to admit the truth.

Morgan’s mum, Nancy (Jessica Fox) is absolutely furious to learn they left her alone and Darren has no hesitation in accusing Jacob of being involved in Morgan’s abduction.

When teenage Jacob, who was being controlled by a gang headed up by Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix), receives a text message from Clare the whole Osborne family turn on him.

Is Jacob really involved in Morgan’s disappearance?

And will Frankie turn against him too when she thinks he is somehow to blame?

Nancy with Morgan just days before she vanished. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope), Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) and Nancy light candles and say a prayer for Morgan's safe return, convinced Clare is involved.

Darren finds Clare and corners her in a storage container when no one else is around.

What is Clare doing there?

And who or what is hiding in the storage container?

Clare Devine is spotted heading towards a storage container. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Froggy (John Middleton) tells his granddaughter Grace that he’s determined to bring the Black family back together but Grace is suffering as she continues to be haunted by memories from her past.

Plus Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is worried when she sees her fiancé Jez at the Love Boat with his ex, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

Jez has to throw Liberty off the scent as he tries to cover up his latest crimes.

What has happend to Liberty’s sister Sienna Blake?

Has Jez killed her to silence her? Or is she still alive?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.