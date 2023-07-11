Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan in CHEATING scandal!

Aadi Alahan kisses his boss’s wife in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Darren reveals he has a meeting, Aadi Alahan hopes to sit in, but he’s disappointed when Darren explains he’d like him to take Courtney shopping instead. Aadi confides in Courtney how he took the job hoping he would gain some business experience and be able to share his own ideas. Revealing she has an MBA, Courtney suggests he shares his ideas with her instead. Together Courtney and Aadi cajole Darren into agreeing to a meeting with Dev.

Later, Aadi gets a text from Courtney telling him to meet her at Darren’s office and he arrives to find her alone. Making it clear she’s got the hots for him, Courtney leans in for a kiss but will Aadi respond?

After the events of last night, Audrey jumps to the conclusion that it was Elaine’s intention to bump Stephen off so that she could claim the insurance, not the other way round! Craig calls at No.4 with news from the hospital. Has Stephen survived the incident?

Audrey thinks Elaine is hiding something. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul struggles to face his future. (Image credit: ITV)

When a fellow solicitor congratulates Adam on becoming a father, he suffers another major panic attack.



Brian and Mary wave Isabella off to the airport. Brian then thanks Mary for her support, his feelings clearly running deeper than he’s letting on.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.