‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Abi Franklin hits rock bottom…

Tyrone accuses an exhausted Abi Franklin of stealing in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Exhausted and in a state of shock, Abi Franklin lets herself into No.13. Assuming her to be drunk, Debbie tells her she wants her out by the end of the day. Tyrone opens up the garage and is shocked to discover a customer’s car has been stolen. Seeing her with a bag full of booze, Tyrone angrily suggests that she had something to do with it...

Tyrone confronts Abi Franklin. (Image credit: ITV)

In order to focus on her council campaign, Maria tells Kelly she needs to increase her shifts at the barbers and Kelly offers a weak smile, wondering how she’s going to fit in visits to her Mum.

Later, Simon’s concerned when Kelly takes a call from her Mum to say she’s fallen. Kelly finds Laura in a bad way and lies to Maria, making out she’s spending the night at a mate’s house. Maria’s furious when Kelly fails to turn up for work and Simon realises it’s time to tell her and Gary the truth.

As Kelly tends to her Mum, they’re interrupted by Gary and as Kelly admits what’s going on, Gary and Maria assure her she has their support.

Kelly struggles to help Laura. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick’s concerned to discover Sam’s fallen behind with his schoolwork while dedicating his time to chess strategy. Leanne reckons he shouldn’t be too hard on him but Nick puts his foot down and tells an upset Sam he’s not to play for a while.

Nick explains to Roy that Sam is taking a break from chess as it’s become an obsession and his schoolwork is suffering. He tells Gail he’s worried Sam is using chess as a distraction so he doesn’t have to think about his Mum’s death.

Nick puts his foot down. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Daisy shows Amy the anti-spiking lids she ordered to fit over the top of a drink. Amy’s impressed, while Daniel masks his unease.

Later, Daisy’s thrilled by Daniel’s show of commitment when he suggests they book a summer holiday.

When Glory’s nursery ask for a selection of family photos, Michael’s torn over whether to include Grace or not. Michael’s annoyed to discover Aggie has removed the photo of Grace from his bag, convinced that she will return one day and when she does, he wants Glory to know who she is.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.