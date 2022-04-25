Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin kidnaps Toyah?
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 7:30pm on Monday 2 May 2022 on ITV.
Abi Franklin is desperate to get through to Toyah in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
After Abi Franklin realises that Imran has hired Ben to get dirt on her, she jumps into the driver’s seat of Toyah’s wedding car just as Toyah gets in. Driving off, Abi tries to persuade Toyah to cancel the wedding, before dropping her off at the hotel.
As Toyah enters the venue, the wedding ceremony takes place in front of Nick, Leanne, Kelly and Adam. Later, as the wedding party piles into the Rovers, Imran confronts Abi in the street and asserts that she’s an unfit mother. How will Abi react?
In the medical centre, Dr Gaddas breaks the news to Faye that she’s suffering from an early menopause and will never be able to have anymore children. Faye tells Tim then returns home and breaks the news to Craig.
In the hospital, the surgeon assures David and Shona that Max’s operation went well and he’s in a stable condition. Max admits that he was running away in a bid to avoid prison.
Stu asks Ken to give him a lift to the wholesalers. While there, an officer accuses Stu of an attempted break-in and assumes Ken to be the getaway driver. As Stu leaves the police station, the officer asserts that he’s had a lucky escape given his track record. Later, Yasmeen tells Stu how disappointed she is and it would be best if found somewhere else to stay tonight.
At Steve’s request, Amy and Jacob join him and Tracy at No.1 for a chippy tea and a game of charades.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.