Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin kidnaps Toyah?

Abi Franklin is desperate to get through to Toyah in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Abi Franklin realises that Imran has hired Ben to get dirt on her, she jumps into the driver’s seat of Toyah’s wedding car just as Toyah gets in. Driving off, Abi tries to persuade Toyah to cancel the wedding, before dropping her off at the hotel.

As Toyah enters the venue, the wedding ceremony takes place in front of Nick, Leanne, Kelly and Adam. Later, as the wedding party piles into the Rovers, Imran confronts Abi in the street and asserts that she’s an unfit mother. How will Abi react?

Will Toyah say I do? (Image credit: ITV)

In the medical centre, Dr Gaddas breaks the news to Faye that she’s suffering from an early menopause and will never be able to have anymore children. Faye tells Tim then returns home and breaks the news to Craig.

Faye fears telling Craig the truth. (Image credit: ITV)

In the hospital, the surgeon assures David and Shona that Max’s operation went well and he’s in a stable condition. Max admits that he was running away in a bid to avoid prison.

Max admits why he ran. (Image credit: ITV)

Stu asks Ken to give him a lift to the wholesalers. While there, an officer accuses Stu of an attempted break-in and assumes Ken to be the getaway driver. As Stu leaves the police station, the officer asserts that he’s had a lucky escape given his track record. Later, Yasmeen tells Stu how disappointed she is and it would be best if found somewhere else to stay tonight.

At Steve’s request, Amy and Jacob join him and Tracy at No.1 for a chippy tea and a game of charades.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm.