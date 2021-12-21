‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Abi Franklin sees a new side to Kelly

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (9.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Abi Franklin realises that she and Kelly may not be so different.

Abi listens as Aadi rails at Dev for making Kelly homeless again. When Aadi reveals that she’s turned to drugs, even Abi’s taken aback at how low she’s sunk to cope with her troubles.

At her drugs support group, Abi shoots Kelly a look of pure hatred as she describes her troubled upbringing, how she’s done some terrible things and used drugs as an escape route.

Feeling a flicker of empathy, Abi then bears her soul to the group, telling them about her past and what happened to Seb. Back on the street, Gary suggests to Maria that they could offer Kelly a roof over her head. Will Maria agree?

Abi is shocked by her new feelings towards Kelly. (Image credit: ITV)

Tyrone asserts the house is rightfully his and he’s not selling it but as Fiz explains to Evelyn that he has ruined her happy memories of No.9 and she needs a fresh start, Evelyn’s saddened.

Evelyn tells Tyrone that it’s his duty to do right by Fiz and the kids and if that means selling the house, so be it. Will Tyrone agree?

Tyrone contemplates selling up. (Image credit: ITV)

Craig and Faye return from another stressful driving lesson.

Leo invites Jenny to come and watch him play rugby. Apologising to Leo for blowing hot and cold, will they kiss and make up?

Also. Sarah thanks Lydia for not letting her meaningless fling with Adam spoil their friendship. Realising those are Adam’s words, Lydia’s quietly fuming. But later Adam suggests they book a posh hotel for new year’s eve and Sarah’s won over.

Coronation Street continues with an hour-long episode on Friday at 8pm.